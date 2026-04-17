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Marvel premieres first ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer at CinemaCon

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

17 April 2026

07:05 pm

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When the 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer ended during the 2026 Cinema Con event, the fans shouted, "Play it again!" And so they played it again.

US actor Robert Downey Jr. promotes "Avengers: Doomsday" during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

US actor Robert Downey Jr. promotes “Avengers: Doomsday” during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Valerie Macon, AFP

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Disney showcased the first theatrical trailer of the new Marvel franchise film Avengers: Doomsday on Thursday during the closing day of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The clip, played twice for the enthusiastic audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, offered the first look at Robert Downey Jr. as the villainous Doctor Doom.

It marks the actor’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the death of Iron Man in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The footage also teased several dramatic moments from the movie, including a fight between Gambit and Shang-Chi, played by Channing Tatum and Simu Liu, respectively, and Patrick Stewart reprising his role as X-Men’s Professor Xavier, warning: “Something’s coming, something we may not be able to deter.”

At the very end of the trailer, Chris Evans returns as his character Steve Rogers, otherwise known as Captain America, appearing before a surprised-looking Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as the Norse god’s Mjolnir hammer flies into Rogers’ hands.

Both Evans and Downey Jr. were on the stage at CinemaCon to present the trailer alongside the film’s directors, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

“I said I would only come back if there was a real reason,” Evans told the crowd.

“And in Doomsday, there is a very real reason that these heroes need Steve Rogers.”

Avengers: Doomsday follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, bringing together a host of Marvel characters, new and old, including the X-Men, previously excluded from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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The movie will have its US premiere on December 18, the same day as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three.

Theater owners hope the double-whammy will be a box office bonanza, ending the year on a high note amid declining revenues.

Sequels on the way

Marvel’s presentation was the grande finale of Disney’s CinemaCon showcase.

The annual convention allows movie studios to preview their upcoming slates to theater owners and the press.

Tom Hanks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Queen Latifah were among the superstars to showcase footage from their upcoming Disney films.

Director Jon Favreau introduced the opening scene of his new movie, the latest Star Wars flick The Mandalorian and Grogu, out next month.

Disney also played clips from the upcoming sequel films The Devil Wears Prada 2 with Meryl Streep reprising her role as icy fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, and Toy Story 5, the latest Pixar animated film with lifelike toys Woody and Buzz Lightyear coming together more than 30 years since the original released.

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