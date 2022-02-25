Get ready for more belly laughs as ‘Poena’ launches his very own series

Renate Engelbrecht

Following the success of the bumbling schoolboy in the iconic Afrikaans comedy, Poena is Koning (2007), Poena (Robbie Wessels) was back in the television film, Poena in 2020 and was joined by his television cousin in 2021 for the film, Poena en Poenie.

Now, his own series of 13 episodes – with Willie Esterhuizen as scriptwriter and Pieter Esterhuizen as director – will be debuting on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Monday, 4 April.

Actor and singer, Robbie Wessels who plays the role of Poena in the exciting new series will have you nailed to the screen, with a storyline that revolves around Poena who has lost his job as a singer on a cruise ship and lives with his unemployed cousin, Poenie at his grandfather’s house.

Poenie is played by Kaz McFadden and Poena’s grandfather, Poen is played by At Botha.

They are not the only ones living in the house, though.

Grandpa Poen’s beloved Coco de Kok (Liane Heyl) and her daughter Chanel (Lauren Botha) also live there, and with so many people under one roof, it is evidently chaos most of the time.

This leads to Poen moving to Paternoster on the West Coast, where he gets into all kinds of trouble with his friend, Vis (Lochner de Kock), while Poena and Poenie takes over the family business, Poen’s Plumbing, with the tagline: “We are number one in the number two game.”

In the series, plumbing is not necessarily Poena and Poenie’s number one focus, as Poena still dreams of becoming a successful singer.

Luckily, he has Elton Lamoer (Reginald Hufkie) as his music producer, who guides him along the way. And, of course, no series is a series without some romance.

In this case, it is Shakira Haasbroek (Danielle Retief) – a pole dancer – who catches Poena’s eye.

Willie Esterhuizen, the name behind hit television shows like Molly & Wors, Orkney Snork Nie and Lipstick Dipstick, says: “What a privilege to be able to make the series. Robbie and all the players are an absolute pleasure to work with and I just know that viewers are going to enjoy our modern family.”