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‘It’s a family affair’: All you need to know about the 13th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

17 April 2026

03:10 pm

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The awards will be hosted by Jason Goliath, Donovan Goliath, Nicholas Goliath and Kate Goliath.

Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award

The awards will be hosted by Jason Goliath, Donovan Goliath, Nicholas Goliath and Kate Goliath. Picture: Supplied

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The 13th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards will take place on 2 May at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

This year’s theme is It’s a Family Affair, which highlights comedy as a shared, often chaotic space shaped by everyday relationships and familiar dynamics.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jason Goliath, Donovan Goliath, Nicholas Goliath and Kate Goliath.

13th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards line-up

A line-up of established and emerging comedians is set to take to the stage, including Tumi Morake, Lindi Johnson, Khanyisile Ngwenya, Mbali Gudazi, Summary, and Conrad Koch with Chester Missing.

Additional performers are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Twelve award categories will be presented during the ceremony. The winners of the Waldo Trophy will be announced on the night.

Savanna Premium Cider marketing communications manager Kayla Hendricks said the awards support the local comedy industry.

“Savanna has always championed comedy in South Africa, celebrating those who bring laughter to our lives,” she said.

“The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards is our way of shining a light on the talent, dedication, and brilliance of our comedians. This year, we’re raising a Savanna to the very best in the business. Come and experience the family for yourself.”

Now in its 13th year, organisers say the awards are positioned as a platform aimed at developing the comedy sector, increasing visibility for performers, and supporting career growth within the industry.

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