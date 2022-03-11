‘Better than Fifty Shades of Grey’: The Wife viewers can’t get enough

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Even though fans of Showmax’s inspired version of Hlomu The Wife book series have been disappointed with season two, the sentiments aren’t the same for the sex scenes between Zandile and Nkosana.

The latest episodes of Zandile: The Resolute streamed from Thursday and the leads Zandile, played by Khanyi Mbau, and Nkosana (Mondli Makhoba), followed through with their promise to pay Nomusa’s son’s reconstructive surgery after he suffered a spinal cord injury.

Nomusa (Lerato Mvelase) is the woman who took Zandile’s place in jail after she escaped.

Nkosana informed Nomusa they had decided to donate R1 million to her family and build a home for her mother for her sacrifice.

Nomusa swore to never spill the beans but when “The Commissioner” paid her a visit in jail and threatened her life, she did.

He is seeking revenge for his wife’s death at the hands of Mandisa, tied to the Zulu brothers. Nomusa told the Commissioner how she took Zandile’s place in return for her son’s operation.

After taking over the reins as the leader of the taxi rank, Nqoba is relishing his new role but raised his concerns about taxis being stolen in the rank with his brothers.

Ngoba thinks someone is trying to undermine his leadership.

Season one’s love story between Mqhele and Hlomu continues to take a darker turn. They visited a sangoma, as Mqhele asked for a cleansing ritual for his wife, so the tragedy in which Hlomu suffered a miscarriage due to Mqhele’s physical abuse, never happens again.

Mqhele also questioned the paternity of the baby after Hlomu had an affair with Sandile but the sangoma confirmed the child is a Zulu.

The much talked about sex scene was extremely explicit, as both actors, Nkosana and Zandile were naked, while the camera angles showed the couple doing all types of sex positions including, “doggy style” and missionary.

South African TV viewers are deemed conservative when it comes to love scenes, which is why it took many by surprise at how explicit it was.

Viewers react to Zandile and Nkosana’s sex scene:

The latest three episodes saw Zandile’s past coming back to haunt her as one of her cellmates Buli, tracked her down to ask a favour from her as she is aware of her secret.

Buli wanted Zandile to ship 25 kilograms of cocaine to Durban without the cops tracking it down. Zandile vowed this would be her last job.