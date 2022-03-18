RHODurban: Could LaConco’s actions be considered as two-faced?

Lerato Maimela

Cat fights and bitter remarks continue to be the order of the day on The Real Housewives of Durban as the ladies attempt to get to know each other better on each episode of the reality television show.

On the previous episode of RHODurban, the ladies took a trip to Nambiti Hills Lodge hosted by Londie London, where they spent a couple of days relaxing and bonding with one another.

The trip started off on a sour note when some of the housewives were given only the option of being driven to the vacation destination, where they were met with an unfortunate incident which had them waiting on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere, for a new shuttle to come and pick them up.

What made things worse was finding out that while they spent the whole day on the road, the other housewives were flown in by one of their husbands to the destination.

Thursday evenings episode of The Real Housewives of Durban saw a new day as the ladies of RHODurban met up in the bush for some afternoon snacks as well as a gin tasting after they had all been well rested, and have gotten the chance to calm their nerves.

During the gin tasting activity, Jojo seemed very distant from the group, and during her private interview session she expressed that she was not really present with the other ladies because she had no desire to be there.

“My mind is not here right now. My mind is with Calvin at home, with my family at home. I just don’t feel like being here,” said Jojo.

Once the gin tasting activity was done, Londie proposed that the housewives all make a toast, and that each person should share something positive which they would like to toast to.

During the toasts, Londie could see that something was wrong with Jojo, and when she asked Jojo what the problem was, she burst into tears and excused herself from the table and the other ladies.

While LaConco and Londie tried to console Jojo, she revealed that she feels bad for tagging along on this trip because her husband had just had a heart attack, and she should be home taking care of him.

On the final day of the trip, the ladies all went on a game drive on the lodge, where they got to see Kudu’s, wild pigs, hippo’s, warthogs, zebra’s and elephants.

Their Nambiti Hills Lodge vacation ended with a luxurious bushveld brunch where the ladies got to play a confessions game which Londie had planned for them to play during the sexy lingerie party which took place on the first night of the trip.

The confession game started off on an innocent note, but then quickly changed as the questions started to become personal and offensive, all being based around cheating partners, insecurities, and fake designer bags and clothes.

When Nonku was asked about her ex partner, and the damages he paid for their daughter at a later stage after she was born, she explained the entire background of her relationship with Sfiso, and also mentioned Ayanda and the role which she played in their relationship.

LaConco was very annoyed by the fact that Nonku mentioned Ayanda in her response, and requested that she does not involve other women in her story when they are not around to defend themselves.

“I will not keep quiet when she speaks of another woman when she is not there. All these ladies around the table should know that no one will speak about them in their absence,” said LaConco during her private interview.

LaConco interrupting Nonku during her storytelling got Nonku very upset, which led to her storming off from the game, and bursting into tears from frustration.

Here is what viewers had to say about Thursday evening’s episode of RHODurban:

Nonku is right, Laconco never answers any question. She knows where all these ladies stay mare yena she can't trust them with her address ???? #RHODurban— fanpage (@RhoAfrica) March 18, 2022

even if she cries, Nonku had no right talking about Ayanda, all she was asked was indaba ye damage. #RHODurban— Brwn_Skin_Mami???????? (@Brwn_skin_Mami) March 18, 2022

Haibo Nonku????????????Sfiso wanted you?

That was not the question #RHODurban— MoMo???? (@Setty_Kekana) March 18, 2022

These ladies hate each other. Angeke ???????????????? #RHODurban— Minenhle✨✨ (@__Minenhle__) March 18, 2022

#RHODurban LaC she's said she was surprised to see Thobile in leather skirt on that weather, ???????? mara noThobile uyahlebisani ayiii— uThandoh (@Siphalala) March 18, 2022

Please stop saying LaConco is matured, she's too much, she thinks she's holier than thou #RHODurban— Hustla (@LeloHustla) March 18, 2022

Londie is such a bad host, I even forgot its her trip, it seems like #RHODurban took them on a trip.— ???? (@ijusttweet262) March 18, 2022

Those questions were so brutal #RHODurban— Bam????✨ (@Simzbabyza) March 18, 2022

Not Nonku saying Sfiso wanted to leave Ayanda for her???????? You can’t confirm indoda. She could have kept this to herself. How embarrassing?!???? #RHODurban— Lebo (@trulylebo) March 18, 2022

Now that Londi has brought up the matter of imidubulo…which other ladies do we think aren't wearing real LV (earrings, hats, bags)? #RHODurban— ! (@MsNubianMermaid) March 18, 2022

Nonku needs serious help, that woman is not okay. And the worst part is, she never see wrongs. To her she’s always right. Like why did she have to talk about Ayanda? #RHODurban— ❤️ (@bhengunokwanda1) March 18, 2022

Annie my baby ???? so much for being a mean girl yhuuuu…. That question really got you shaking ah… Let it be the last time you say not all men cheat Sablief ????????#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/2v8T37MFrJ— _Moodie Nkoana_ (@_modieginkoana_) March 18, 2022