Young, Famous & African: ‘My first child is his fifth, and I met him first’

The first episode of Netflix’s African reality show Young, Famous & African hit screens worldwide on Friday, and the streets of social media are already buzzing about the drama that went down.
The glitzy reality series follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities from all over the African continent, giving viewers an inside look into their luxury lives.
Nigerian model, presenter and actress Annie Idibia, who is married to popular legendary musician Tu Face Idibia (2Baba), left viewers shook after she opened up about the details of her marriage on the first episode.
A clip of the scene where Annie speaks to her co-stars quickly went viral after the first episode aired, and had Tweeps in a tizz on Friday evening and Saturday morning.
In the video clip, Annie tells her co-stars that her first child is actually her husband 2Baba’s fifth child, even though she met him first, and that she feels so much embarrassment and hurt.
“When you meet someone and then you know them first. But when you wake up, two different people are having a baby for him,” the model told her co-stars before breaking down in tears.
During her private interview, Annie said that even though there is so much pain and hurt, the good times are so much more, and that she has forever with him to make up for the bad times.
Here’s what viewers had to say about Annie’s shocking revelation:
Other key cast members on the show include 2Baba, Naked DJ, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube and Kayleigh Schwark, Khanyi Mbau, who had tongues wagging over the last two weeks after the now infamous The Wife sex scene and South African rapper Nadia Nakai, who recently went public with her relationship with AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.