Young, Famous & African: ‘My first child is his fifth, and I met him first’

Xanet Scheepers

The first episode of Netflix’s African reality show Young, Famous & African hit screens worldwide on Friday, and the streets of social media are already buzzing about the drama that went down.

The glitzy reality series follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities from all over the African continent, giving viewers an inside look into their luxury lives.

Nigerian model, presenter and actress Annie Idibia, who is married to popular legendary musician Tu Face Idibia (2Baba), left viewers shook after she opened up about the details of her marriage on the first episode.

A clip of the scene where Annie speaks to her co-stars quickly went viral after the first episode aired, and had Tweeps in a tizz on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

"How do you make the same mistake twice? My first child is his 5th child” – Annie Idibia breaks down in tears as she speaks to casts of Young, Famous and African about how embarrassing it is that her husband has 5 kids with two other women



???? NetflixSA#annieidibia #2faceidibia pic.twitter.com/gM0ZG8KaYZ— GoldMyne (@GoldmyneTV) March 18, 2022

In the video clip, Annie tells her co-stars that her first child is actually her husband 2Baba’s fifth child, even though she met him first, and that she feels so much embarrassment and hurt.

“When you meet someone and then you know them first. But when you wake up, two different people are having a baby for him,” the model told her co-stars before breaking down in tears.

ALSO SEE: WATCH: Somizi wants symbol of his and Mohale’s love back from France

During her private interview, Annie said that even though there is so much pain and hurt, the good times are so much more, and that she has forever with him to make up for the bad times.

Here’s what viewers had to say about Annie’s shocking revelation:

Just finished watching young and famous African and I want to thank God that I’m not as strong as Annie idibia! Her fifth baby is the first with her day one ????God please slap me when I start loosing my sense because of love ✌????#YoungFamousAndAfrican— tamara oringa (@TamaraOringa) March 19, 2022

Annie Idibia is broken. She needs serious help. 2 Baba told khyani “you can’t depend on someone to make you happy, you’ve to choose to be happy”



And that’s Annie’s case. Expecting a man that doesn’t care 80% of the time to give you joy. I mean.. #YoungFamousAndAfrican— Ada Mazi ???? (@El_lahh) March 19, 2022

Annie's husband fucked around and had 4 kids on her?!?!? #YoungFamousAfrican pic.twitter.com/Ju8k4TztfC— Marilyn Monroe ???????? (@IamMizzJae) March 19, 2022

I never want to love anyone as much as Annie loves 2Face #YoungFamousAndAfrican #YoungFamousAfrican pic.twitter.com/phnR1z1D6i— ????????NaijaGal???????? (@Naija4LifeO) March 18, 2022

So 2Face has 7 kids with 3 different women??Annie idibia is the strongest woman alive! “Vulnerability isn’t weakness” #YoungFamousAfrican pic.twitter.com/J8qmjaadOc— Monica Mofya (@mofya_monica) March 18, 2022

Other key cast members on the show include 2Baba, Naked DJ, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube and Kayleigh Schwark, Khanyi Mbau, who had tongues wagging over the last two weeks after the now infamous The Wife sex scene and South African rapper Nadia Nakai, who recently went public with her relationship with AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.