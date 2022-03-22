Netflix docu-series on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder begins in April

Citizen Reporter

Hot on the heels of some new releases taking the world by storm, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service Netflix has announced a new docu-series that will chronicle the events surrounding the murder of beloved soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.



Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star will premiere on Netflix on 7 April 2022 and will take the format of a five-part true crime documentary series.

According to Netflix, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star “delves into the beloved soccer star’s murder, sharing insight into what transpired that fateful night when Meyiwa was gunned down in what was alleged to be a botched robbery in 2014.”

Legend. Soccer Star. Local Hero. A Netflix Documentary Series. Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star premieres 7 April, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/WJuDvhsDfC— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) March 22, 2022

The docu-series will feature exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family members, who all provide an intimate look at both the life and death of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain.



Meyiwa was hailed as the beloved captain of the South African national soccer team when he was shot and killed in his girlfriend – Afro Pop singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house over eight years ago.

Ntombifuthi Meyiwa speaking about her son, Senzo Meyiwa’s murder | Picture: Screenshot/Netflix

“There were six eyewitnesses at the scene, including some of his closest friends. Yet it is only now, eight years later, that the suspects – alleged hitmen for hire – are going on trial,” explained Netflix in a statement.

“Were these five men involved, or was it a cover-up for something more sinister? With the backing and participation of Senzo’s family and access to investigators and key witnesses, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star aims to unpack the truth behind this high-profile murder.”

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star‘:

Once a legend, always a legend, A Netflix Documentary Series Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star premieres 7 April, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jVAr9LujJP— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) March 22, 2022

It is unclear whether or not Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, will contribute to the documentary, however, she recently hosted a birthday party for the daughter she shares with Meyiwa, a little girl named Thingo.



Thingo recently turned eight and has never known her father due to the tragic events of that night.

READ NEXT: Senzo Meyiwa murder case set for trial

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho