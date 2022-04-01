Moon Knight and other shows to watch when Disney+ launches in South Africa

Kaunda Selisho

Moon Knight, the first in a series of Marvel TV series planned for 2022 premiered this week and South African fans are itching for the local launch of the Disney+ streaming service to be able to catch up on this and other shows come May 2022.



Moon Knight is a fictional superhero character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics.

A (k)night to remember. ???? The series premiere of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight is now streaming only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OqqsMZY4j4— Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 30, 2022

The character was created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin and first appeared in the comic “Werewolf by Night #32.”

The character is also one of many being brought to life in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moon Knight (and his many personalities) is being played by actor Oscar Isaac and the series follows a former American marine-turned-mercenary, Marc Spector (the main personality), who was gifted superpowers when his life was saved by an Egyptian god.



In the present day, Spector suffers from dissociative identity disorder, a condition previously known as multiple personality disorder.

Moon Knight is part of a slate of films and TV series planned for 2022 which includes; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (6 May 2022), Ms Marvel (8 June 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (8 July 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (11 November 2022), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), She-Hulk and Secret Invasion according to Tech Radar.



In addition to Moon Knight, here are a few of the recent releases Marvel fans can check out when the streaming service becomes available in South Africa this May:

2021 saw the release and domination of shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?.

While they all work as stand-alone series, one thing you should always remember about the MCU is that it is all connected so it would be helpful to watch them to better contextualise the previous movies and all the projects planned for the future.

Additional Marvel Phase Four shows include last December’s Hawkeye and the upcoming Ironheart series, Armor Wars as well as an Untitled Wakanda series, all with release dates that are yet to be confirmed.



Other Disney+ series that are not part of the Marvel slate worth checking out include The Proud Family reboot (a follow up to the series that first aired on SABC1’s Disney’s Cartoon Cafe), The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Monsters At Work and the highly popular Pam & Tommy.

Welcome the Knight. Get ready for the series premiere of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight ???? an Original series streaming tonight, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4BkX7ufmTC— Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 29, 2022

