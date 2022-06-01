‘Long time coming’– Mamkhize back with her own show

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Shauwn “Mamkhize” Mkhize is back on the screen, after a short hiatus from reality TV.

The businesswoman announced on Instagram this week she is back with a new show, releasing a trailer clip of the show titled “Mamkhize Thanksgiving”. The last time Mamkhize had her own show was the popular Kwa Mam’ Mkhize on Mzansi Magic, which last aired in 2020.

In the clip, she says: “Culture meets luxury in my Thanksgiving special… my world, my roots.” The show will premiere on the DStv channel 129 on Bet Africa.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’m over the moon that I finally got to have my thanksgiving and now I get to share the whole experience with you in this two-part special exclusive to @bet_africa coming soon…” she wrote on Instagram.

The show will centre around the extravagant festivities of Mamkhize’s annual thanksgiving.

The Royal AM owner holds a yearly lavish celebration to thank her family, ancestors, and friends by planning a dinner party in conjunction with her birthday.

In the preview of Mamkhize Thanksgiving, we see Mamkhize partaking in many Zulu traditional customs, such as a river cleansing ceremony, making Umqombothi (traditional beer), and appearances from her son Andile Mpisane and wife Tamia Mpisane.

The socialite has made appearances in other shows such as Dinnertime with Somizi and Phat Joe’s Cheeky Palate.

Mamkhize gave appreciation to her Premier League Soccer club (PSL) club Royal AM. The club finished third on the log this season and the Royal AM president thanked her team.

“I really would like to express my gratitude to my team, technical and support staff for all their hard work throughout this season. It’s your collective effort that helped get us to position 3 on the log. The plan this season has always been to maintain our status, next year we were gonna strive for [the] top 8 and thereafter we compete for [the] top 3 but my boys surpassed ALL my expectations and confirmed us as the comeback kids.

“As a mom and a president, I am beyond proud of what this team has achieved this season. A big congratulations to everyone, the final whistle has been blown it’s now time to rest and recover ahead of the new season,” she wrote.