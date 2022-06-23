Multichoice tight-lipped on reports that Hlomu for ‘The Wife’ will be re-cast

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Wife Showmax fans were left in shock after reports claimed the series lead role Mbalenhle Mavimbela, was departing from the show.

Mavimbela played ‘Hlomu’ from the popular adapted book series The Wife written by Dudu Busani-Dube.

Viewers were introduced to Hlomu, a young woman juggling her life as a journalist, dealing with a boyfriend who isn’t ready for marriage, and a job that entangles her in the dark world.

Her character development sees a dramatic turn when she falls in love with Mqhele Zulu, a troubled, violent and abusive taxi driver. This isn’t an ordinary love story or fairytale, as Mqhele is also involved in a criminal empire with his brothers.

Hlomu took fans through a roller coaster ride in the first two seasons and Mavimbela was praised for embodying each aspect of the role.

A tweet by entertainment reporter Phil Mphela claimed Mavimbela will no longer play Hlomu in the Showmax series.

TV: “Hlomu” to be replaced.



As I reported izolo, actress Mbali Mavimbela has left #TheWifeShowmax.



For the upcoming season 3 of the show, a new actress will be cast to play the character. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/zolw37Hdw0— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 23, 2022

The Citizen reached out to Showmax for comment, Nomsa Philiso of MultiChoice said: “No decisions have been made about the final cast list for Season 3.”

The actress did hint on her Instagram account that something new was on the horizon.

“ An actor under construction. My plan is simple. Achieving it isn’t easy,” she wrote.

Fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at the actress’s reported departure, as some argued the series isn’t complete without Mavimbela, even with a replacement.

Cancel the whole series ke, kuyafana moos. What is #TheWifeShowmax without Hlomu pic.twitter.com/c1gc7WL9GB— ????Heather (@Black_heather3) June 22, 2022

I fear for whoever is going to be Hlomu's replacement, the hate she is going to receive????‍♀️???? #Hlomu #theWifeShowmax only if there will be any replacements— Celiwe_fuzelihle (@CeliweFuzelihle) June 22, 2022

I don’t even know who is the new Hlomu will be but I don’t like her pic.twitter.com/cjlpV2Kik5— Manjomane (@enzeka1) June 22, 2022

The Hlomu Character holds all the stories together..both in the books & the series…

I don’t see how #TheWifeShowmax will continue without Hlomu..and if they do re-cast the character, can the person top @MbalenhleMavim ‘s work Phela she bodied Hlomu.



Aii futhi asazi bakithi????????‍♀️ https://t.co/fmVNmHgKRp— Mbali ???????????????? (@Queen_mballi) June 22, 2022

There has been discontent on how season two of The Wife was played out and written.

Zandile: The Resolute, was led by actress Khanyi Mbau as Zandile Zulu. Fans of the book vented their frustrations about how the telenovela ventured outside the book.

Mbau admitted they did let fans down.

“We have let you down, we have not given you what you wanted, what you had anticipated! A love story between Zandile and Nkosana. That’s what we all hoped to experience,” said Mbau.

Season 3 will reportedly be more in line with the books.

The Wife is the most successful show to ever stream on Showmax.

