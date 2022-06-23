Multichoice tight-lipped on reports that Hlomu for ‘The Wife’ will be re-cast

The Wife Showmax fans were left in shock after reports claimed the series lead role Mbalenhle Mavimbela, was departing from the show.
Mavimbela played ‘Hlomu’ from the popular adapted book series The Wife written by Dudu Busani-Dube.
Viewers were introduced to Hlomu, a young woman juggling her life as a journalist, dealing with a boyfriend who isn’t ready for marriage, and a job that entangles her in the dark world.
Her character development sees a dramatic turn when she falls in love with Mqhele Zulu, a troubled, violent and abusive taxi driver. This isn’t an ordinary love story or fairytale, as Mqhele is also involved in a criminal empire with his brothers.
Hlomu took fans through a roller coaster ride in the first two seasons and Mavimbela was praised for embodying each aspect of the role.
A tweet by entertainment reporter Phil Mphela claimed Mavimbela will no longer play Hlomu in the Showmax series.
The Citizen reached out to Showmax for comment, Nomsa Philiso of MultiChoice said: “No decisions have been made about the final cast list for Season 3.”
The actress did hint on her Instagram account that something new was on the horizon.
“ An actor under construction. My plan is simple. Achieving it isn’t easy,” she wrote.
Fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at the actress’s reported departure, as some argued the series isn’t complete without Mavimbela, even with a replacement.
There has been discontent on how season two of The Wife was played out and written.
Zandile: The Resolute, was led by actress Khanyi Mbau as Zandile Zulu. Fans of the book vented their frustrations about how the telenovela ventured outside the book.
Mbau admitted they did let fans down.
“We have let you down, we have not given you what you wanted, what you had anticipated! A love story between Zandile and Nkosana. That’s what we all hoped to experience,” said Mbau.
Season 3 will reportedly be more in line with the books.
The Wife is the most successful show to ever stream on Showmax.
READ NEXT: Here’s what viewers can expect from Season 3 of ‘The Wife’