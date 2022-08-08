‘Trust a man to embarrass you’ – ‘Uyajola99’ is back and viewers have a lot to say

Citizen Reporter

After a prolonged hiatus due to the fallout from his appearance on a blockbuster episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG where he poked fun at a woman who had previously accused him of rape, media personality Jub Jub has returned to his role as presenter of Uyajola99 and viewers have a lot to say about the double-bill episodes.

This week’s first episode from the new season of Uyajola99 opened with Buyiswa, a 34-year-old woman from Gqeberha, who needed Jub Jub and his team to find out whether or not her partner was being unfaithful.

Her suspicions were fueled by the fact that her boyfriend, Vuyo, no longer has time for her. They only see each other once a month and he no longer answers her phone calls as often as he used to.

Buyiswa said that she also asked his mother and sisters if she had anything to worry about and they told her she didn’t.

It turns out that Buyiswa did have something to worry about; her neighbour, Noluvuyo, who was found in a state of undress.

The confrontation quickly evolved into a physical fight, leaving Noluvuyo with no time to get dressed as Buyiswa and the Uyajola99 crew invaded her space.

Vuyo tried to dismiss the situation by telling Buyiswa and the camera crew that he and his neighbour were just having a drink.

“Vuyo, didn’t you say that she’s your childhood friend? That you two grew up together?” asked Buyiswa.

To which he replied, “Yes, she is”.

Everyone then begins speaking at once as insults fly amongst them. All this while Jub Jub tries to get Noluvuyo to cover up as her private parts occasionally peek out of the underwear she has on.

Vuyo then eventually claims that he told Noluvuyo that Buyiswa is, indeed, his girlfriend and asks Noluvuyo to leave so he can speak to his girlfriend.

Not this one telling the lady to go as she is ( nakedly so) , he wants to talk to his “girlfriend”. Trust man to embarrass you lala????#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/rgUIasbWL0— Kamomotsage (@_kamomotsage) August 7, 2022

She refuses and he tries to physically remove her as she fights him off and refuses to leave. Noluvuyo then attempts to beat Vuyo up as security attempts to separate the pair.

She eventually goes back to her home and Vuyo follows Buyiswa out begging her to forgive him, even going as far as to claim nothing happened.

She tells him she cannot be with him after what she saw.

please jub jub is the king of television and drama. that was the most entertaining television SA television has seen all year. #uyajola99— Marco (@Marcosefling) August 8, 2022

I knew that POPI Act is just an act and thing more when I saw #Uyajola99 coming back to screen pic.twitter.com/OwC3cx2Lbu— Evaluator Sphithiphithi (@MpheleMphele) August 8, 2022

dont think i will ever watch a full episode of #Uyajola99 , everytime when i try to watch im reminding how scripted it is by bad acting.— Asanda (@asandaLFC) August 8, 2022

Last night two episodes were not lit. But I trust jub jub, the next episodes will be more exciting #Uyajola99— Peter MA (@pmatsepane) August 8, 2022

This guy had everything and gave it up to his neighbour ???? @official_jubjub please do a follow up #Uyajola99 @peche_africa_ pic.twitter.com/1QkUnupGn8— Peché Africa???????? (@peche_africa_) August 8, 2022

The second episode helped a woman named Andiswa find out what was going on with her boyfriend whom she met while she was pregnant with another man’s child.

One year and eight months into their relationship, Andiswa claims that things are not the same anymore as her boyfriend no longer wants to “sleep at home” and that their love no longer “has any value”.

She is convinced that there is someone else in the picture as he no longer supports her and her baby anymore.

This is not right at all #uyajola99— Mbokodo (@MbokodoZAR) August 7, 2022

The confrontation immediately becomes physical as the women fight it out while the man identified only as Nana (slang for “baby,” often used to refer to a small child) tells Jub Jub; “Everyone gets cheated on, you just have to be discreet about it and if they find out, they find out.”

After a brief fight with Nana, Adiswa accepts his apology and the two kiss before leaving together.

She tells Jub Jub that she got the help she came for and thanks him.

The audacity to cheat then say it’s a small thing, just 1 mistake, don’t let people get in between us?? ?????????? #Uyajola99— tumi_m (@TumeloTPmotlana) August 7, 2022

