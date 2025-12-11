X Repo’s Xolani Maphanga hospitalised after terrifying pool accident

Recovering in hospital after the accident that left fans and netizens deeply concerned.

Moja Love X Repo fans were left shaken this week after news broke that the show’s widely respected presenter Xolani Maphanga was hospitalised following a frightening near-drowning incident at his home.

The dramatic accident unfolded on the morning of Saturday, 6 December 2025, when Maphanga slipped while doing chores and fell into his swimming pool, breaking his left leg in the process.

The injury rendered him unable to swim or pull himself to safety. Thankfully, a quick-thinking neighbour heard his cries for help and rushed over, managing to pull the presenter out of the water just in time.

Emergency services were called to the scene and Maphanga was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

According to his management team, the television host underwent the first of two operations on Sunday to stabilise the fracture. A second operation, scheduled for Thursday, will see steel plates inserted into his leg to support recovery.

As a result of the incident, filming for the popular reality show X Repo has been temporarily halted. Known for his firm, no-nonsense approach when tackling cases on the programme, Maphanga still managed to reassure viewers despite his condition.

The news has sparked an overwhelming wave of public reaction.

Netizens across social media platforms have been sending heartfelt messages of support, encouragement and prayers for his recovery.

Many shared how the presenter’s bravery and dedication have inspired them over the years, while others emphasised how the accident is a reminder to them that even the strongest personalities are not immune to everyday dangers, especially around water.

One Netizen suggested he learn how to swim.