‘You have parents who are prepared to compromise you,’ Zandie tells Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo’s son

Kelly Khumalo’s sister, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, has weighed in on the ongoing co-parenting tensions between Kelly and her ex-partner, musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye.

This comes after Jub Jub posted a video over the weekend pleading with Kelly to allow him access to their 15-year-old son.

Taking to Instagram this week, Zandie said she would not have commented if her name had not been mentioned.

“I am not supposed to get involved because I know my lane. But I was sitting at home and I heard my name being mentioned…

“I have been involved here, and where you are, my boy, I will die there,” she said in translation, captioning a video of herself dancing with Kelly’s son.

In a video shared over the weekend, Jub Jub alleged that Kelly’s sister and mother had tried to intervene.

“You know how many times your sister Gumede and your mother have been trying to talk about me meeting the boy, to get the freedom of seeing the boy,” he said.

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede: ‘I tried’

Zandie said she feels sorry for her nephew, emphasising that both his parents are at fault.

“I am so sorry you have to go through this. I’m sorry you have parents who are prepared to compromise you to feed their egos and boost their public profiles at your expense.

Zandile said she wishes she could put both his parents in a room and beat them up for what they have put him through.

She added that while she believes both parents love their son, she wishes he could grow up and make his own decisions.

“One thing I can assure you, though, is they both love you. Daddy is not perfect, and neither is mama, but bayakuthanda [they love you], rest assured, mfana ka Anti [aunty’s boy].

“I wish I could say ngizokhuluma nabo [ I will speak to them] for you, but both banenkani [are stubborn]. I tried. Just grow up, mfana ka Anti [aunty’s boy], so you can understand where they are coming from and make your own decision.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Khumalo has not publicly responded to Jub Jub’s claims. The Citizen has reached out to Kelly for comment, and this article will be updated once a response is received.

