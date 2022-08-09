Roast of Khanyi Mbau reactions: Mpho Pops, Celeste Ntuli and John Vlismas steal the show

Sandisiwe Mbhele

“No one is safe”. Something The Roast of Khanyi Mbau (#RoastOfKhanyi) host, roast master, Mpho Pops repeated during the nearly two-hour Comedy Central Africa special.

Since it premiered on Monday evening, the topic of the roast has been trending.

The expectations were high for the panellist which included radio personality Sol Phenduka, legendary actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube, hip hop stars Nadia Nakai, YoungstCPT, comedy legends John Vlismas and Celeste Ntuli, radio host and businessman TboTouch, popular investigative TV stalwart Devi Sankaree Govender and award-winning radio host SelBeyonce Mkhize.

Holding his own with plenty of punchlines at the Teatro at Montecasino, Mpho Pops lived up to the tag line, “Prepared to be triggered.” He roasted every single panellist to the point of no return.

One of his funniest lines was “Tbo Touch you cant speak with an American accent but have the vocabulary of a government worker”.

The tone of being ruthless continued with his fellow comedians, Ntuli, Vlismas and surprisingly Devi as they were not afraid to take shots at Mbau. While the other panellists were more interested in making fun of themselves than the actual roastee.

Vlismas who retired from stand-up comedy, really showcased how a roast should be done, his dark sense of humour won over the audience and honestly left people speechless.

One of his more brutal jokes was targeted at SelBeyonce, the actress and radio host seemed to be the main aim for everybody. “I also have a problem with the name SelBeyonce, I feel like it is a misrepresentation. I get the Sel part but f*** that, you supposed to have the courage to live honestly, SelLizzo,” Vlismas joked.

The overall Roast of Khanyi Mbau was hilarious, had people in stitches in tears, and plenty of clap backs, zingers as Comedy Central Africa achieved what they wanted, hosting a historic roast for Mbau who become the first black woman to ever be roasted.

Reactions to the Roast of Khanyi Mbau:

Appreciation Tweet for MphoPopps, this guy is funny, he killed all of them ???????????????????????????????? #RoastOfKhanyi pic.twitter.com/JzVDmEn2Nu— Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) August 8, 2022

Let us be honest, these two made the roast to be more funny ????????????#RoastOfKhanyi pic.twitter.com/8Gfs66zLWz— Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) August 8, 2022

"Nadia left Twitter then she goes and date Aka ????but it makes sense because that's the only way she'll make it to Forbes list"???????? #RoastOfKhanyi pic.twitter.com/z0zdUl1jDz— Nonhlanhla Mfengwana (@mfengwanan1) August 8, 2022

They understood the assignment this is the roast of Khanyi

#RoastOfKhanyi pic.twitter.com/gUmZBUirJk— Relebohile Limba (@RelebohileLimba) August 8, 2022