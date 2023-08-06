WATCH: Khanyi Mbau, Kudzai Mush celebrate 3-year AccessNations anniversary

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau is proudly showcasing her beauty as she marks three years since she co-founded Accessations with her partner Kudzie Mush.

To commemorate this milestone, they organised a fancy business networking event called ‘Access Nations’, which also served as their first annual Glam Gala.

Khanyi Mbau shared glimpses of the exciting event in Dubai on her Instagram post, inviting her fans to join in the celebration.

Her caption read: “Celebrating our 3rd year as Residents of DUBAI, as the founders of @accessnations we welcome you to our 1st annual Glam Gala, a luxurious business networking event. WELCOME TO OUR WORLD!!! #2k’s”

ALSO READ: Zodwa Wabantu denied entry into Lesotho because of ‘skimpy outfits’

Glitz and glamour

Khanyi Mbau did not fail to impress with her fashion sense at her very own event. She once again showcased her glamorous style of dressing.

She shared photos of herself and her partner, Kudzai Mush, dressed in stylish outfits they wore for their special event.

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mush. Picture: Instagram@Khanyimbaureloaded

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mush. Picture: Instagram@Khanyimbaureloaded

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mush. Picture: Instagram@Khanyimbaureloaded

Power Couple

Following the age-old saying that behind every strong man stands a powerful woman, this couple exemplifies this notion.

Khanyi Mbau proudly walked side-by-side with her partner Kudzai at the event, and she shared a video of them strolling together alongside their guests.

Embracing their status as a formidable power couple, Khanyi captioned her Instagram post with great pride as she wrote:

“When Cinderella met the prince.”

Token of appreciation

Khanyi shared her final video on Instagram for her fans, wherein she expressed her gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event through a heartfelt appreciation post.

She wrote in her post: “Last night was incredible… Congratulations to @accessnations on its 1st Glam Gala event.

“To all of our guests, friends and associates, thank you for your support and for coming in so strong.

“Last night was a movie. A special thanks to the team @blxcknativesmedia. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

“To my G.O.A.T @k_iam_47, you are truly what I envisioned in my head when I asked for a MAN. We did it baby. More pictures and videos loading.”

NOW READ: Somizi to host women on his event ‘Shades of Pink’ this August