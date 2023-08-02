Pamela Mtanga on life after Massive Music and her entrepreneurial journey

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Media personality Pamela Mtanga might have left her role on Channel O’s Massive Music because of wanting to focus her attention on business, but she has been recognised for the last work she did on the TV show by the Basadi in Music Awards.

Mtanga is a multimedia entrepreneur who hails from Gqeberha. She is nominated twice at the second annual Basadi in Music Awards – in the Music TV Show Presenter of the Year category and in the Social Media Influencer of the Year category.

“Being relatively new to TV, I have never received an award as a TV presenter, so that award is probably the one I’m watching like a hawk,” Mtanga tells The Citizen. The awards will be hosted at the Joburg Theatre next weekend.

“However, I’m just grateful that I was able to be recognised, winning would be a bonus.”

Outside of being one of the nominated women, Mtanga is also going to have some hosting responsibilities on her shoulder. Together with Namibian media personality Robyn Nakaambo, Mtanga will be the red carpet host. Khanyi Mbau will host the main show.

“I think it’s about time we create spaces that specifically celebrate us for our contribution to the industries we occupy. I’m equally inspired because if women are creating firsts and breaking barriers, they’re definitely preparing the next generation for world domination,” Mtanga says of the awards that recognise women in the entertainment industry.

Life after Massive Music

Mtanga left the popular music show a few months ago to focus on her brand, Honey Comb Hair, which sells hair products. “Interesting!” is what Mtanga says when asked about her life outside of the show and in the deep-end of the business world.

“I ventured into business and have had my hands tied, with little to no time to focus on content creation because I knew how critical it is to invest resources, time and money into a new business.

“Now that it’s starting to grow, I am able to fully immerse myself again in my career as a media entrepreneur,” says the media personality.

Being an entrepreneur

Like most entrepreneurs staring out, the 27-year-old influencer has had to contend with obstacles that come with operating a business.

“A rollercoaster and whirlwind of emotions. I am learning quite a great deal of skills and being hands on is a founder’s greatest blessing and a curse,” shares Mtanga.

“You have to be hands on enough to know the ins and outs of your business, but equally able to allow the business to grow and hire people who are more skilled at certain roles than you are. Striking that balance is a bit complex for me because I am used to being the talent, if I am not there, no one else can replace me as Pamela Mtanga.”

She funds the business herself through income made in the media. “My ability to make money has been tested because I have to constantly work as a media entrepreneur in order for me to fund the business. Because the business is fairly new, it is working out.

“There are prospects to expand. I have to be able to look at the growth strategy of the business before I am able to go out into the world and open up to investors.”

