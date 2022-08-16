Kaunda Selisho

Springtime is often a time for new beginnings, but Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha don’t seem to have received the memo if the trailer for season two of their reality show, Uthando Lodumo, is anything to go by.

Showmax just dropped the trailer for the latest season and it looks like viewers of the show and those familiar with their family drama will be getting more of the same.

From 1 September 2022, the Showmax Original reality show will see the Gqom superstars – Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane and her husband, Mandla Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha – take their fans behind the scenes of their rollercoaster lives.

In season one of Uthando Lodumo, we saw the controversial couple concluding their lobola negotiations, celebrating their star-studded wedding and anticipating the birth of their first child, now affectionately known as “Sponge.”

Now the family of three returns to Showmax for another dramatic season that zooms into their lives.

The streaming platform promises that the new season will show what life has been like for the couple, drawing the curtain back to reveal the story behind the most contentious headlines of the past year while also showing how the couple’s careers are evolving.

The Uthando Lodumo trailer shows Babes and Mampintsha facing the challenges that come with building a life with your partner.

“As Mampintsha strives to mend fences between his wife and his mother, it becomes clear that Babes is not about to step back. It’s up to Mampintsha to have the difficult conversations and try to get his family to understand why Babes is putting up a fight about giving people access to her son.”

“It doesn’t sit well with me, when our families are fighting each other,” said Mampintsha.

The “mamezala drama” (mother-in-law drama) has Babes calling for Mampintsha to “be a man” and make a decision that could either estrange his wife or further alienate his mother.

It’s another season that Showmax describes as one of incredible highs and moments of raw honesty between Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha.

One question that doesn’t seem to have been answered in the trailer is whether or not Mampintsha has stopped physically abusing his wife.

