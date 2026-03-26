24 hours in pictures, 26 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Members of the Finnish Border Guard take part in an exercise, during the JEF leaders’ visit on the Finnish Border Guard offshore patrol vessel Turva, prior the Joint Expeditionary Force JEF Leaders’ Summit on March 26, 2026 in Helsinki, Finland. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in Helsinki attending the Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF) leaders summit, hosted by Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The defence alliance, led by the UK, facilitates military cooperation among Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Today’s meeting is focused on providing support to Ukraine and the wider security situation in Europe. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images) This picture taken on March 25, 2026 shows a cityscape of the southern Spanish town of Malaga at dusk. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) SAMWU members during the SAMWU march at Mary Fitzgerald Square on March 26, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This march comes after the Democratic Alliance(DA) took legal action to block the City of Johannesburg’s R10-billion wage deal with municipal workers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) A man wearing a mask of former President Alberto Fujimori and supporters of Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, for the Fuerza Popular party, shout slogans outside the Lima Convention Center before the third round of debates on tackling crime and corruption in Lima on March 25, 2026. Peru will hold presidential elections on April 12. (Photo by Connie FRANCE / AFP) CEO Avalon Group AB Moosa (left) and Consul General of India (Durban) Niteen Subhsash Yeola (right) give the thumbs up during the launch of the first 3 day Durban Indian Film Festival 2026 at the CineCentre Cinema at the Suncoast Casino and Entertainment Centre in Durban, 26 March 2026. The 3 day film festival inculdes screenings of 9 indian films, workshops, interactive sessions and competition designs to inspire local creators. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal The silhouettes of three workers are seen cleaning the windows of a building in Panama City’s financial district on March 25, 2026. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) The tents of displaced Palestinians stand on rain-soaked ground after heavy downpours in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on March 26, 2026. Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents were displaced at least once during the more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the latter’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel. Violence persists in Gaza despite a ceasefire which came into effect on October 10, with both Israel and Hamas regularly accusing each other of violations. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP) A female Sumatran Tiger snarls in its new enclosure at Berlin’s Zoologischer Garten zoo on March 26, 2026. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) People stand in a queue to refill fuel at a gas station in Guwahati, India, on March 26, 2026. (Photo by David Talukdar/Anadolu via Getty Images) French Republican Guards carry the coffin of French Prime Minister Lionel Jospin during a national tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on March 26, 2026. Born on July 12, 1937, former French prime minister Lionel Jospin, a Socialist who introduced the 35-hour work week and civil partnerships for gay couples, has died aged 88, his family said on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) Fans hold smartphones with activated flashes during a concert in tribute to French late rapper Werenoi at the Accor Arena in Paris on March 25, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) A blind model performs at the Ami Amalia fashion show during the Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week at Casa Universitarilor on March 26, 2026 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Bucharest Fashion Week) Xolani Khumalo and Duma Radebe (Chairperson of the Gauteng Anti-Crime Unit) during the beginning of the trial at Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on March 26, 2026 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. Khumalo handed himself over to the police in January after an assault case was opened against him by a self confessed drug dealer. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) People perform Tai Qi on the waterfront of the Yalu river, opposite the North Korean town of Sinuiju from the border city of Dandong, in China’s northeast Liaoning province on March 26, 2026. Passenger rail travel between China and North Korea resumed on March 12, after a pause of more than six years triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) Models prepares backstage at the LAFAVEUR by Sharon Guan collection show by designer Guo Rongrong during 2026 China International Fashion Week on March 26, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pours champagne over Brazil’s first domestically manufactured supersonic aircraft during its unveiling ceremony in Gaviao Peixoto, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on March 25, 2026. Brazil unveiled on March 25, in the presence of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, its first domestically assembled supersonic fighter jet, an F-39E Gripen built by Swedish manufacturer Saab. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 25 March 2026