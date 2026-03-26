Friday’s weather: Severe storms expected across four provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 27 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe storms bringing flooding and damage across Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 27 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 26 – 27 March 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible from the afternoon. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/CB5SffiLoE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 26, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 27 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of low-lying areas, susceptible roads and bridges as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock are expected over the central to eastern parts of Northern Cape, northern parts of Eastern Cape, west to southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and most parts of Free State except for the north.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 27 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered over the escarpment and southern parts.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme south-west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy to cloudy and warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the central interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fog patches along the west coast by morning, becoming partly cloudy and hot from the afternoon; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north-west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.