Operation Shanela hits Sandton, hub of white-collar crime

Sandton is a focal point for white-collar crime and business robbery, said Gauteng Police Commissioner.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela led a task team into the streets of the Sandton CBD on Thursday morning to curb crime in the heart of the country’s economic hub.

Speaking to the media, Mawela observed that due to its economic appeal, the area had become a focal point for white-collar crime, harbouring numerous individuals that are wanted by authorities.

“We have challenges in Sandton, especially the white-collar crime. We have a high rate of robbery with aggravation.

Economic hub

“This is obvious and expected because it is an economic hub,” he told an eNCA reporter.

The commissioner also mentioned that business robbery was rife in the area.

“In these high halls, we do experience crime – make no mistake about it,” he said.

Mawela also said that theft out of motor vehicle was another issue they were dealing with.

With numerous motorists leaving valuable objects, like phones and laptops, in their cars, criminals see easy targets.

“It’s happening a lot here,” Mawela confirmed, “that as well as car hijackings.”

Mawela said it was therefore important that Operation Shanela hit the ground in the Sandton CBD area.

He said that in the first phase of the operation, detectives went out looking for wanted suspects. He said that they have arrested 971 persons.

He also confirmed that 263 suspects were arrested for gender-based violence.

He also said that in the second phase which unfolded on Thursday, they arrested 47 undocumented people and one person, who was wheelchair bound, for possession of an illegal firearm.

The commissioner said that they also managed to nab a drug dealer.

Operation Shanela is the Saps’s new strategy to combat crime across the country.

Since its inception on 8 May 2023, thousands of suspects have been arrested for a variety of crimes ranging from murder to rape.