BET, MTV Africa and other channels may shut down as Paramount reviews strategy

Paramount Global is reportedly considering closing offices and channels in Africa.

Paramount Global may reportedly shut down its Africa offices as part of a broader review of its international operations.

Paramount’s African portfolio includes channels such as MTV, MTV Base, BET, and Comedy Central with headquarters in Johannesburg and Nigeria.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is shifting focus toward its growing streaming platforms and core global content, responding to changing viewer behaviour and ongoing economic pressures.

As part of this restructuring, the company is reassessing its international pay-TV business and may scale down its traditional cable channels. Paramount reportedly said it will focus on regions with the strongest potential for revenue growth.

Paramount local teams may be affected by the changes

In a memo reportedly sent to staff, Paramount Africa executives Monde Twala and Craig Paterson acknowledged that the changes may affect local teams.

“We are at a point in our journey where we are facing immense industry disruption. Our team is not immune to potential changes as our organisation evaluates its pay-TV strategy and local channel footprint here in Africa,” the memo reads.

“We understand the coming weeks may be tough and feel unsettling. Through it all, please know your efforts are valued beyond measure,” it continues, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

