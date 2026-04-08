Leddi G spotlights women in music and creative power at CR8TOR Week Africa 2026

Leddi G first gained attention as runner-up in the MTV Base VJ Search about a decade ago alongside faces like Nomuzi Moozlie Mabena and Nomzamo Mbatha.

CR8TOR Week Africa 2026, held from 24-29 March in Johannesburg, evolved from a creators’ convening into one of the continent’s most influential culture-led platforms. Like many events in this category, this year’s gathering shifted focus from mere inspiration to building infrastructure with an emphasis on how creativity drives economic growth, ownership and long-term sustainability in Africa’s creative economy.

Panels explored art, design, music and corporate strategy, while immersive experiences, including wellness activations, community runs, curated parties and thoughtful food moments blended dialogue with lived culture.

In the all-female music panel, Leddi G drew attention to the importance of visibility and power for women in entertainment. She moderated a conversation featuring voices such as Sne Mbatha, Mila Rose, Jena Dominique, Mamthug, and Fif Laaa. The Citizen spoke to the young cultural icon about her participation, the culture and her career.

Naledi Radebe, better known as Leddi G, co-moderated a standout all-women music panel at CR8TOR Week Africa (CWA) 2026. Photo: Supplied

She shared:

“It’s so important to see an all-women panel discussing industry matters. Women contribute so much to entertainment, are the faces of so much, yet hardly hold the power in the grand scheme of things. The fact that CWA spotlights female creatives operating behind and in front of the scene allows audiences to gain more knowledge and depth about their contributions, for other women to follow in their footsteps, and for everyone to take pause and consider what more can be done to support the other half. After all, it is an entire half we’re talking about.”

She also reflected on the broader role of events like CWA in creator sustainability.

“They provide platforms and networking opportunities for like-minded individuals to connect and express themselves. They spotlight the smaller creatives, not just the bigger stars. They keep conversations current with a focus on relevant issues and provide creatives a community to challenge, particularly outdated practices.”

From MTV Base runner-up to multifaceted creative force

Leddi G first gained attention as runner-up in the MTV Base VJ Search about a decade ago alongside faces like Nomuzi Moozlie Mabena and Nomzamo Mbatha. That early exposure paved the way for a journey marked by growth, self-awareness and authenticity.

She later joined the Viacom/Paramount Africa team, contributing to BET Africa as a presenter and host of shows such as BET Streetz, where she brought viewers closer to celebrity culture, creative spaces, and local happenings.

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Looking back, she described the path as “a long road of maturing within myself.” After the competition, she graduated from university, lived abroad and returned “more confident and self-aware with a greater understanding of people from all walks of life.”

She tells The Citizen that this perspective helped her approach the industry naturally: “being naturally myself was the best approach.”

Life after Paramount Africa

With Paramount Africa shutting down operations at the end of 2025, leading to the discontinuation of channels like BET Africa and MTV Base on DStv from January 2026, Leddi G has embraced a new chapter of independence and diversification.

She took a strategic hiatus to regroup and focus on personal and business priorities before accelerating into fresh opportunities. In early 2026, she began exploring acting roles, moderating and hosting events (including in Botswana), and leaning deeper into lifestyle content.

Leddi wears many hats as a TV host, MC, moderator, stylist and lifestyle content creator. She tells us that she maintains balance by curating what she shares publicly.

“My work and my personal life, while they can cross-pollinate, don’t exist for each other… I always prioritise my mental health and well-being. There are no prizes for burnout.”

She also values real-world connections over constant posting.

“Connecting on ground in a real and genuine way is sometimes more important than one’s social media presence.”

On creative sustainability, Leddi highlights the need to pivot, especially in South Africa. She has launched The Epicurean Club, a boutique experience-curation and concierge business focused on well-curated offerings in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Drawing on her entertainment connections, it handles everything from dining to dancing, particularly during peak seasons.

“Creative sustainability means having the ability to pivot… Fittingly, it’s called ‘The Epicurean Club’, so look out for more of that in the year to come.”

As a self-described epicurean and cultural purveyor, Leddi continues to weave personal journeys in food, travel, style and sensory experiences into authentic content.

“My content is based on my personal experiences, more of a ‘follow along on my unique journey’ approach.”