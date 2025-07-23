Nonku clarifies fallout with Jojo: ‘My statement was taken out of context’

The Real Housewives of Durban star said she’s reached out to Jojo Robinson.

After months of tension and what seemed like the end of a beloved friendship, there may be hope for reconciliation between Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson.

The duo, affectionately known by fans as JOKU, became close friends during their time on the hit Showmax reality series. But cracks began to show in the most recent season, which wrapped up with a dramatic reunion earlier this month.

Viewers noticed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. During the reunion, Jojo revealed that Nonku had grown closer to fellow Real Housewives star Beverly Steyn, seemingly replacing their friendship

Days later, Jojo posted an emotional letter to Nonku on Instagram. In it, she expressed her heartbreak, adding that she forgives Nonku and is sorry for any part she played that may have upset her.

“I hope you find peace and love with whoever you choose in this life…

“Now maybe it is time for us to start our journey as just Nonku and Jojo, not JOKU anymore,” she added.

Nonku says she has reached out to Jojo

On Tuesday, Nonku issued a public statement aimed at clarifying the misunderstanding surrounding her fallout with Jojo.

She apologised for calling their friendship “surface level” and said her words had been taken out of context.

“I never intended to denounce our friendship or diminish the value Jojo has brought to my life. As many know, in reality TV, a lot of things can be taken out of context to make for a ‘spicy show’, and unfortunately, my statement was taken out of context and blown out of proportion,” she said.

Nonku also shared that she has since reached out to Jojo and that the two are planning to meet in person.

“I want her and everyone to know that our friendship is still important to me. I am committed to nurturing it, and I hope we can reach a place of mutual understanding and respect.”

