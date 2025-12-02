‘Decrease prices’: Viewers react as DStv confirms cancellation of 4 channels and possible loss of more

The changes will take effect from 1 January 2026.

DStv subscribers have reacted to the company’s announcement that four channels will be discontinued, with a further twelve potentially being lost.

BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice, and CBS Reality, operated under Paramount Africa, will be removed from the DStv lineup.

The channels will go off-air on 1 January 2026, as Paramount Global closes its Paramount Africa operations, which were managed from Johannesburg and Nigeria.

Possible loss of 12 Warner Bros. Discovery channels

DStv also informed customers that its distribution agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery will end on 31 December 2025.

“While discussions between the parties continue, no agreement has been reached at this stage,” the company said.

“If this remains unchanged, a number of Warner Bros. Discovery channels may no longer be available on DStv from 1 January 2026.”

The affected channels may include Discovery Channel, Discovery Family, Investigation Discovery, The Travel Channel, TLC, Cartoonito, CNN International, Real Time, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, and TNT.

DStv said it is preparing to strengthen its 2026 offering.

“Our platforms already carry a wide range of local and international sport, entertainment, news, kids, lifestyle and documentary content — and we are preparing to further strengthen and enrich our line-up in 2026 with new content, channels and services,” the company said.

The announcement prompted questions about how the changes will affect subscription prices.

“They must then reduce the subscription fee,” one user, Thuthukile, wrote on X.

Another user, Kelebogile, said: “As much as they are closing channels, I honestly hope that they also decrease their prices.”

Then that simply means that monthly premiums are also in line to be drastically reduced.

We can't afford to pay the same premiums, whereas 12 channels have been removed. — Sammy Hlape (@HlapeSammy2932) December 2, 2025

@MultiChoice how much will the subscriptions be now that 4 channels are closing . Together with that Bravo Africa playing shows and episodes that were already on 1Magic before it closed ? — Zazi 🦋💜💜 (@Zamazizi) December 1, 2025

The Citizen sent an enquiry to MultiChoice regarding DStv subscription fees, but had not received a response at the time of publishing. This article will be updated once a response is received.

Price adjustments for 2025

Subscribers’ concerns come after recent price increases. In March this year, DStv announced price adjustments for 2025. The changes took effect on 1 April.

Premium increased from R929 to R979. Compact Plus rose from R619 to R659. Compact increased from R469 to R479. Family moved from R329 to R339. Access went from R139 to R150. EasyView increased from R29 to R30 and Access fees rose from R120 to R125.

There were also changes to add-on services. Add Movies decreased from R79 to R49. Showmax remained R99. DStv Stream saw no price change. Showmax PL increased from R69 to R99, and Showmax Entertainment Mobile rose from R45 to R50.

