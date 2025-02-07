WATCH: More drama! The Mommy Club season 3,new cast, new catfights!

The third season of The Mommy Club premieres this month featuring four new cast members. Here's a peek into who the ladies are.

Season 3 of The Mommy Club welcomes four dynamic new cast members: Mrs J, Pheladi, Noksie, and Vuyi, who bring their unique flair, wealth, and personal journeys to the show. Prepare for an exciting season filled with luxury, power, and fierce rivalries!

New Season, New Drama

The hit reality show The Mommy Club on Showmax is back with Season 3, promising an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the fabulous lives of glamorous moms who seem to have it all.

With a mix of returning favourites and fresh new faces, this season is set to be the most explosive yet!

The returning cast includes Her Majesty and Mrs Sande, alongside familiar faces Mrs Mops and Nozipho Ntshangase, for a season filled with opulence and dramatic and powerful personalities.

Meet the New Cast Members

Mrs J – The Spiritual Powerhouse

Mrs J is a 37-year-old wife, mother of three, sangoma, and a church owner.

Balancing multiple roles, she brings a deeply spiritual and family-oriented perspective to the show.

“I’ve followed The Mommy Club since the beginning, and I love how it showcases motherhood and everyday life,” she shares.

“This show represents everything I embrace — being a mom, wife, spiritualist, and businesswoman.”

Noksie Khumalo – The Luxury Realtor

At 35, Noksie is a wife, a new mom, and a powerhouse in the real estate industry, co-running a successful property business with her Scottish husband. Originally from KZN, she has built her empire from the ground up.

“I bring fresh energy, a youthful vibe, and a luxury mindset,” Noksie says. “I want to show that you can have it all — just watch me.”

Pheladi – The Fierce Entrepreneur

Pheladi, 31, is a divorced mother of two who married young at 23.

Now, she’s rebuilding her life and career as an entrepreneur in the farming industry.

“I joined The Mommy Club to show the real ups and downs of life,” she explains. “One day, you’re on top, the next, you’re at the bottom—but you can always rise again. And, of course, I’m here to bring some drama and sass!”

Vuyi – The Resilient Matriarch

40-year-old Vuyi is a mother of four who has overcome incredible loss, including the passing of her children’s father.

As a businesswoman in the hair industry, she is focused on healing and supporting other women through their struggles.

“I’ve been through a lot of pain, and I believe sharing my story can help others heal too,” Vuyi reflects. “I want to inspire people to keep going, no matter what.”

What’s Next for The Mommy Club

As fans gear up for Season 3, Showmax also offers a binge-worthy spinoff, Showmax The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, which delves into the glamorous lives of Durban’s Indian community.

While waiting for the new season, viewers can enjoy Sugar & Spice, as well as the first two seasons of The Mommy Club

Prepare for a season filled with opulence, heartwarming moments, and unfiltered drama.

Watch the drama on February 15 on Showmax.