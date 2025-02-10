‘Uzalo is home’ – SelBeyonce on her return to the show

Radio personality and entertainer SelBeyonce has returned to Uzalo after her first appearance on the show back in 2018.

The 36-year-old media personality, whose real name is Selby Mkhize, plays the role of SelBeyonce, a guest host at K-Mash FM.

She joined the show alongside veteran actress Zukisa Matola, who takes on the role of Noma-Russia Mkabile.

SelBeyonce on her return to Uzalo

Speaking to The Citizen, SelBeyonce said she has been having fun on set and cannot wait to see where her role goes in the coming months.

“Uzalo is home. I was here in 2018, and now I’m back. It’s always such a vibe on set, filled with young blood and creative minds. It’s epic.

“So far, in the storyline, there’s a huge comparison between SelBeyonce — the person, and SelBeyonce — the character. I’m keen to see what the writers have in store for SelBeyonce over the next 11 months,” she said.

SelBeyonce’s character brings a fresh and engaging dynamic to the airwaves of KwaMashu. She hinted at a lot of drama at K-Mash FM between her character and Mzamo.

She said her character not only entertains, but also offers a glimpse into what happens behind the scenes in radio.

“He cannot stand me. He believes the show should have been given to him. I love this role because it gives people a glimpse into what really happens off-air in the real world.

“It’s exaggerated — yes, but these things do happen. I’ve heard far worse stories.”

While she has cemented her place as one of the country’s top radio personalities, SelBeyonce said she is also eager to explore more acting opportunities.

“I’ve been attending a lot of auditions lately. I love it because the feedback from industry greats only makes me better for the next one.”

SelBeyonce has previously appeared on shows like Generations: The Legacy and Imbewu: The Seed.

Uzalo Series Producer, King David Mukwevho said they are happy to have both SelBeyonce and Zukisa on the show.

“SelBeyonce and Zukisa Matola are both exceptional talents who bring depth, energy, and charisma to our show.

“Their characters are dynamic, complex, and perfectly woven into the high-stakes drama of KwaMashu. We are beyond excited for our viewers to witness their impact on Uzalo.”

