‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is still alive

Actor Bradley Olivier, who is popularly known for his role as Danny Jantjies on kykNET’s Binnelanders, is still alive.

Following several reports that the actor has passed on, The Citizen has learnt from Binnelanders that Bradley is not dead but is in hospital on life support.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Bradley Olivier is currently on life support after being admitted to hospital on Monday evening,” Solomon Cupido, the family spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Over the past two days Bradley Olivier has been receiving the best possible medical care and attention from Life Flora hospital. Despite their tireless efforts, it has become evident that he has reached a point where recovery is no longer possible,” the statement reads.

Binnelanders has urged the public to respect the family’s privacy during this time and allow them to grieve in peace.

“Bradley Olivier’s legacy will live on through his body of work, which has touched countless lives and will continue to inspire future generations. We kindly request that you celebrate his life by remembering the joy and happiness he brought to the world.

“As we navigate through this trying period, let us stand together as a community, offering support, compassion, and understanding to one another. Together, we can honour Bradley’s memory and the positive impact he has had on our lives,” concluded the statement.

About Bradley Olivier

Bradley was born and raised in Paarl, Western Cape. His first acting role was on kykNet’s Villa Rosa where he played the character of J.J.

He made his presenting debut on SABC 3’s popular show titled Cooking Magic. His other notable roles were on shows like High Rollers, Rockville, Vlug Na Egipte, 7de Laan, Roer Jou Voete, Die Kasteel, Hope, Sokhulu and Partners, and MTV Shuga 2.

During his interview with The Price of Fame with Lunga Tshuka, Bradley spoke about how he copes with his busy schedule.

He said the biggest thing he had learned was not to be greedy. He added: “You have to be smart and savvy… Don’t be greedy because money will not solve and sort out everything. You need to be able to maintain a healthy balanced lifestyle in general.”

Handling fame

While he made it clear to Lunga during the interview that he does not consider himself a celebrity, he also admitted that there are things that he could not do like non-famous people.

“South Africa is [better]. In Namibia it’s like I can’t go anywhere without being recognised… The other thing, and I also learned this the hard way in Namibia, is you want to go out and have a good time, and the next thing you know, everybody is buying you drinks and shots.

“You then start getting tipsy [and] people start taking pictures of you, and tomorrow you are tagged on Facebook…”

Bradley also briefly opened up about his girlfriend, Candice Isaacs, and his lovely daughter.

