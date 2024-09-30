‘Brasse Vannie Kaap’: Relive the ‘90s hip-hop revolution in new documentary

'I started rapping in Afrikaans because of Brasse, and later performed in Afrikaans thanks to them,' says rapper Jack Parow.

Showmax has just dropped the first trailer for Brasse Vannie Kaap, a nostalgic documentary looking back on the ‘90s, celebrating the iconic group that revolutionised South African hip-hop.

In the film, many prominent figures in Afrikaans entertainment, such as David Isaacs, Oscar Petersen, Karen Zoid, Kurt Darren, Francois van Coke, and Valiant Swart, honour Brasse Vannie Kaap’s massive influence on the music scene.

YoungstaCPT, one of the biggest names in the current hip-hop scene, acknowledges their impact as well. “I’m a student of theirs; I’m a product of what they created,” he says. “They gave me the confidence to embrace my roots, my language, and my slang. They made it okay to not feel ashamed of where you come from.”

Musician Early B reflects on how Brasse Vannie Kaap’s legacy goes beyond music, noting their influence on the community. “They inspire us to look in the mirror and say, ‘You can do better,’” he says.

A heartfelt tribute to Mr Fat’s legacy

The documentary features interviews with members of the group, who recount their remarkable journey from the Cape Flats to performing at Pukkelpop in Belgium. Their rise was tragically cut short by the death of their frontman. Mr Fat (Ashley Titus) passed away in 2007 at just 36 years old.

The film wraps up with acclaimed DJ king of hip-hop music Ready D and DJ Azuhl reuniting the group for a heartfelt tribute performance at Youngblood Africa in memory of Mr Fat.

“In all honesty, I wasn’t ready for this,” says Ready D, reflecting on how revisiting the past became part of his healing journey.

‘Brasse Vannie Kaap’ takes flight with a standing ovation

The documentary was written, directed, and produced by Lauren Scholtz, founder of Dala Films. After spending 15 years producing TV commercials, Lauren transitioned into screenwriting, working on kykNET shows like Arendsvlei, Diepe Waters, and Skemergrond.

Brasse Vannie Kaap is a personal project for her—her sister is married to DJ Azuhl, a former member of the group. She first pitched the idea for the film at Silwerskerm 2023. It later premiered at the festival to a sold-out audience and received a standing ovation.

“This story was burning inside of me,” says Lauren. “Seeing how much the group meant to people, I knew I had to tell their story.”

DJ Azuhl calls the documentary “an emotional, visual rollercoaster that captures the heart of hip hop, brotherhood, and healing.”

Watch the original trailer of ‘Brasse Vannie Kaap’ here:

Ready D: This documentary shatters stereotypes

For Ready D, the film is a powerful reminder of how far they’ve come. “We had to fight to get people to understand what we were doing. We were the first generation of hip-hop artists from the Cape Flats,” he says. “There was always a negative stereotype associated with how we spoke. This documentary shatters those labels and shows our progress.”

Early reviews are glowing. News24’s Joel Ontong awarded the documentary 4,5 out of 5 stars, calling it a “heartfelt tribute to SA hip-hop legends… Captivating and emotionally compelling… A must-watch.”

*Brasse Vannie Kaap will be available for streaming on Showmax starting Monday, 7 October.

