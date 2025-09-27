‘Chasing the Sun 2’ and other shows put SA third in 2025 International Emmy nominations

Winners will be announced in New York City in November.

South Africa has achieved third place at this year’s International Emmy Awards, with four nominations for MultiChoice productions, trailing only the UK and Brazil.

This is the most nominations ever earned by an African country in a single year.

It is also the fourth consecutive year that MultiChoice has appeared on the Emmy shortlist.

The nominated titles include the SuperSport documentary Chasing the Sun 2, which has been nominated for Best Sports Documentary, and the Showmax Afrikaans crime drama Koek, nominated for Best Drama Series.

MultiChoice hails International Emmy Award nominations

Nomsa Philiso, Director of Content: General Entertainment at MultiChoice, said the nominations reflect the work of local content teams and production partners.

“We are proud of our content teams and producing partners, whose creativity and commitment have earned MultiChoice a record four International Emmy nominations,” Philiso said.

“These nominations mark a significant milestone for our industry, showing that local stories are being recognised on a global stage.”

Other nominated shows include School Ties, which received a nomination for Best Documentary, and Catch Me a Killer, which earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress for Charlotte Hope.

MultiChoice’s children’s channel, Play Room, was nominated in the Kids: Factual and Entertainment category for Play Room Live.

Winners will be announced in New York City on Monday, 24 November 2025.

