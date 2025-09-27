TV

Home » Entertainment » TV

‘Chasing the Sun 2’ and other shows put SA third in 2025 International Emmy nominations

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

27 September 2025

08:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Winners will be announced in New York City in November.

Emmy nods

Siya Kolisi on Chasing the Sun 2. Picture: Supplied/Getty Images

South Africa has achieved third place at this year’s International Emmy Awards, with four nominations for MultiChoice productions, trailing only the UK and Brazil.

This is the most nominations ever earned by an African country in a single year.

It is also the fourth consecutive year that MultiChoice has appeared on the Emmy shortlist.

The nominated titles include the SuperSport documentary Chasing the Sun 2, which has been nominated for Best Sports Documentary, and the Showmax Afrikaans crime drama Koek, nominated for Best Drama Series.

ALSO READ: Carol Ofori scores two nominations at the 2025 South African Voice-Over Awards

MultiChoice hails International Emmy Award nominations

Nomsa Philiso, Director of Content: General Entertainment at MultiChoice, said the nominations reflect the work of local content teams and production partners.

“We are proud of our content teams and producing partners, whose creativity and commitment have earned MultiChoice a record four International Emmy nominations,” Philiso said.

“These nominations mark a significant milestone for our industry, showing that local stories are being recognised on a global stage.”

Other nominated shows include School Ties, which received a nomination for Best Documentary, and Catch Me a Killer, which earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress for Charlotte Hope.

MultiChoice’s children’s channel, Play Room, was nominated in the Kids: Factual and Entertainment category for Play Room Live.

RELATED ARTICLES

Winners will be announced in New York City on Monday, 24 November 2025.

NOW READ: ‘I’m exposing him because it didn’t stop with me’: Mona Monyane leaks messages from estranged husband

Read more on these topics

documentary Emmy Awards Multichoice TV shows

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Beware: The dangers of Buy Now, Pay Later
News Six or eight suspects? Police clarify different reports on Cape Town arrest
Politics Phophi Ramathuba’s camp wins crucial court case
News ‘I thought it was fake news’: KZN DPP says she heard about PKTT disbandment on social media
South Africa Sassa social grants to increase in October

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp