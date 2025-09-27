‘I’m exposing him because it didn’t stop with me’: Mona Monyane leaks messages from estranged husband

The former Muvhango star claimed that her estranged husband has been tormenting her.

Actress Mona Monyane recently took to her Instagram page to expose her estranged husband, Khulu Skenjana.

The former Muvhango star posted offensive private messages, alleging that Khulu had been tormenting her for some time.

Some of the messages read: “Justice will prevail. You will never have peace, love or prosperity in your life, for ripping my son away from me.

“I am coming for my Bazooka. May the Almighty TATA NZAMBI, SONINI NANINI meet out justice and retribution for your wickedness,.”

Captioning one of the screenshots shared on Instagram, Mona wrote:

“The amount of trauma I have had to experience at the hands of someone who once claimed to love me has changed the molecular structure of my brain, my heart and my being.

“You only know about me what I choose to share. I now choose to share more. This is part of my healing journey — allowing my voice to speak, allowing myself to no longer protect my abuser.

“I want every woman who is not compassionate to this journey to kindly leave me alone.”

Mona was previously married to Khulu.

The couple have not officially divorced, as according to Mona, the fellow actor is refusing to sign the divorce papers.

The pair announced their separation in 2020, after four years of marriage.

Khulu’s subtle response

Khulu also took to his Instagram stories, seemingly giving a subtle response to Mona.

“You don’t have to always tell your side of the story. Time will,” he wrote in one of the posts.

Khulu Skenjana’s Instagram Stories/Screenshot/@zizi_minati

Mona Monyane on marriage and loss

In a Showmax episode of the hit talk show UnTied a few weeks ago, Mona opened up about the loss and abuse she suffered in her marriage.

In 2017, Mona and her estranged husband welcomed their first child.

A year later, in 2018, when their firstborn was seven months old, Mona became pregnant again, but their second child died shortly after birth.

At the time, the family had moved into Mona’s family home due to financial struggles.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on UnTied, Mona said the experience was painful, but necessary.

“That was the most profoundly painful thing God has ever done to me, but it was necessary. I was going to die in that marriage.

“I had lost myself to the point where I couldn’t recognise who I was when I looked in the mirror. My dreams were gone. I didn’t want to act anymore; I thought I had no talent,” she said.

