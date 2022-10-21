Trevor Noah’s special ‘I Wish You Would’ to premiere on Netflix

Lethabo Malatsi

After dropping a bombshell about his exit from The Daily Show, South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah announced that his third comedy special is set to premiere on Netflix soon.

The much anticipated third stand-up special, I Wish You Would, will hit the streaming platform on 22 November, following his two specials, Afraid of the Dark and Son of Patricia.

The special is directed by David Paul Meyer, who directed the two former Netflix specials, in addition to working on the production team at The Daily Show.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, Trevor Noah shared a teaser from the special filmed at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in Canada. In the video, Trevor is seen walking onto the stage with the audience cheering.

Noah will share hilarious “revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry,” according to Variety.

Fans’ reactions

Elated fans reacted in droves in comments under the teaser post, with some citing that the wait for the special is finally over.

“I was not sad at all when you announced your departure from Comedy Central. I knew that there would be so much more of you to enjoy on the other side and I cannot wait,” one said.

“Thank God!!! I have been waiting for another special for years,” another ecstatic fan wrote.

Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ Departure

In September the internationally renowned comedian announced his exit from The Daily Show after a seven-year run.

According to Comedy Central, the Emmy-winning television host’s last appearance on the show will be on 8 December and the show will subsequently go on hiatus until 17 January.

To commemorate the occasion, Comedy Central will air The Daily Show’s round-up of Noah’s seven-year run with a look back at his greatest moments.

Though the comedy channel has not found a replacement to fill Trevor’s show, it promised it would be “utilizing a rotating array of hosts on show after the program returns from a hiatus”.

*Additional reporting Kaunda Selisho

