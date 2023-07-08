‘Fatal Seduction’ serves steamy and raunchy scenes on Netflix

By Lineo Lesemane

The first season of South Africa’s new, steamy Netflix hit series, Fatal Seduction, hit television screens yesterday and social media was abuzz with reaction to the raunchy production.

Fatal Seduction tells a story of a married university professor who is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

Starring in the series is Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, Ngele Ramulondi, Lunathi Mampofu, Frances Sholto-Douglas, and Prince Grootboom, just to mention a few.

The 7-part series is an adaptation of the Netflix Mexican telenovela Dark Desire. While many people said they are enjoying the show, others complained the mini-series was an exact replica of Dark Desire.

“I couldn’t watch it cause they didn’t even try to change it a bit, they copied Dark Desire word for word,” one viewer tweeted.

#FatalSeduction is a fantastic show. From storyline to the acting. Crisp production! 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 When are we getting Volume 2? @NetflixSA— Boity Thulo (@Boity) July 8, 2023

‘Fatal Seduction’ gets off to a sexy start

In the first episode, University professor Nandi Mahlati (played by Kgomotso Christopher) crosses paths with a younger man during a weekend trip.

The series is steeped in raunchiness, which appeared to be a draw card for many viewers, judging by the reactions on Twitter.

Speaking to Drum about the sex scenes, Kgomotso said she does what she needs to do to serve the story, and it’s never about line crossing.

“It’s an art form. I’m an artist. As an artist, I’m merely a vessel to tell a story, and I need to inhabit every aspect of that story and of that character. If part of that is sensual in its nature, then that is telling the story, and it’s not in an offensive way.”

Thapelo Mokoena (who plays Leonard, Nandi’s husband) told the publication that people need to understand the commitment to authentic storytelling.

“We’ve seen intimacy. What makes this different? The fact that we committed and dug our hole two meters deeper than yours, and it’s the first time we’re digging this deep as a country? Halle Barry did it 20 years ago and won an Oscar, so for me, it’s a teachable moment.”

Were Nandi and Jacob's paths destined to be crossed, or fatal by design? #FatalSeduction is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/nvuWxvk12t— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) July 7, 2023

