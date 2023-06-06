Meet the stars of the new SA’s steamy Netflix series ‘Fatal Seduction’

By Lineo Lesemane

A new local series, filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, Fatal Seduction is coming to Netflix next month, 7 July.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela’s tweet, Fatal Seduction is an adaptation of the Netflix Mexican telenovela Dark Desire, “a tale of unwavering passion & desire, unraveling in a dark story built around a web of lies and deceit”.

Starring in the highly awaited series is Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, Lunathi Mampofu, Prince Grootboom, Ngele Ramulondi, and Frances Sholto-Douglas, just to mention a few.

“Time to ask that question…how far are you willing to go… for your deepest desires? Find out on #FatalSeduction streaming live on #Neflix, 7th July,” Kgomotso wrote on Instagram, sharing a trailer of the series.

Who is who in the series

Kgomotso Christopher

The South African Film and Television Award (Safta) winner is playing the character of Nandi. The story develops when she spends a weekend away from her husband and meets the seductive Jacob.

Kgomotso is best known for her popular roles in Isidingo, Scandal, Legacy, and more.

Thapelo Mokoena

The legendary actor and businessman plays the role of Leonard, Nandi’s husband. Thapelo has starred in many films and shows, like Wild at Heart, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and UK’s Bulletproof S3. He was also the presenter of the first season of the South African version of Fear Factor back in 2005.

Prince Grootboom

1802: Love Defies Time star portrays the character of Jacob, a seductive man who mesmerises Nandi, causing her to question the truth about those close to her.

Nat Ramabulana

Popularly known for his role on Muvhango, Nat plays Vuyo on Fatal Seduction. Vuyo is a retired Private Investigator and Leonard’s brother. Nat’s one of the most popular characters was Blessing in the SABC2 sitcom Askies. He also starred on M-Net soap opera The Wild, Isidingo, Home Affairs, Jozi-H, Justice for All, and many more.

Lunathi Mampofu

Lunathi plays Brenda, a woman with a troubled past who is also Nandi’s best friend. Lunathi scored her first starring role in television on SABC 1’s drama series Ingozi, playing the character of Zikhona.

