IN PICS: Thando Thabete’s style power

By Thami Kwazi

94.7 drive time host Thando Thabete, of the Drive with Thando Show, is not only known for being radio savvy but also for being an astute businesswoman.

Physically, she is also fashion and beauty goals.

She is not only a radio personality, but a club DJ and actress too, and has has appeared in TV shows ranging from the iconic SABC1 My Perfect Family to Inersexions, Blood Psalms, and the ever-popular Netflix comedy How to Ruin Christmas, which is currently in its third season.

She’s recently bagged a role as a voice actress in My Dad The Bounty Hunter which will air on Netflix.

Her enchanting high-end lingerie collection Thabootys (named after her most favourable asset and a nickname she got in high school) was a runaway success during Africa Fashion Week 2022 (AFI), where she showcased her designer talents.

She is adding to a list on a wide range of platforms, including television and the big screen, to name a few of the numerous accolades that contribute to her star power.

She’s recently sparked rumours about who she’s seeing but until she confirms it, her admirers will remain in the dark.

Currently with her own reality tv show Unstoppable, which aires on BET, Thando gives her fans a glimpse into her busy schedule.

Thando Thabete’s fashion power

We take a look at some of her top fashion looks.

Out of this world

This past weekend, the Netflix star showed off her curves in a silver number at the premiere horseracing and fashion event the Hollywood Bets Durban July.

She wore a well-designed ‘out of this world’ silver look with crafted motifs around the breast area in line with the theme, adding silver six-inch heels and silver accessories and a bag.

In her caption, she wrote how she had so much fun in the outfit and as it’s known, the July is about being slightly whimsical and playing across the fashion barriers.

Snatched!

Thando wears a black lycra catsuit which has one shorter angled and tasselled leg and angled top half. It’s a playful jumper by HouseofSass.

She accessorised the look with a black leather belt and yellow-tinted aviator shades.

It is simple yet sassy and immediately noticeable, especially when it’s placed on the right physic with a tiny waist like hers.

The perfect accessory is a long sleek ponytail, completing what is her birthday look as titled on the post.

Snow White

The Housekeeper’s star wears a white collared white dress in ribbed material with feathered sleeves.

The stand-out aspect of her dress is the extremely long peaked collar.

The dress by Housedeevas is a well-sought-after piece with button-down detail that gives it a corporate edge.

Having acted on the internationally acclaimed Emmy-nominated television series Reyke – as detective Nandi, a woman who embraces her natural hair – she continues the trend while playing with ponytail textures and lengths.

Added for effect are large gold earrings shaped to intertwine into each other. As her career keeps evolving so does her fashion sense.

