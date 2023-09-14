‘Slap him like he owes you money’: Shaka iLembe skit has Netizens in stitches [WATCH]

Mpho Popps and Robot Boii had Shaka iLlembe lead actor Lemognag Tsipa as their guest in the latest episode of 'Popcorn and Cheese'.

A screenshot of Mpho Popps and Robot Boii pretending to be characters on Shaka iLembe: macg/youtube

Popcorn and Cheese’s feat Robot Boii and Mpho Popps pulled one of their funniest parodies as they did a Shaka iLembe skit, featuring the TV show’s lead actor Lemogang Tsipa.

After 12 gripping episodes, Shaka iLembe’s first season has come to an end and broadcaster MultiChoice has committed to delivering a second season of the tv show inspired by real-life events.

“MultiChoice is really committed to telling the Shaka iLembe story, and this Season 2 announcement confirms our intentions to honour the iconic figure of King Shaka with a continuation of his story on air,” said MultiChoice General Entertainment CEO Nomsa Philiso in a statement.

Popcorn and Cheese’s hilarious Shaka iLembe parody

In the short video Robot Boii portrays the character of Shaya (not Shaka) while co-host Mpho Popps is King Dingi Dingi of the Scima (Slap) tribe parodying King Dingiswayo of the Mthethwa tribe on Shaka iLembe.

“The King of the Scima tribe Dingi Dingi, raised Shaya and taught him how to fight like a warrior. But not with spears, not with fists but with a slap,” the voice of the narrator introduces the first scene in the bush.

The skit gets funnier as King Dingi Dingi shows an eager Shaya how to properly slap someone, taking him through each motion. “Slap him like he owes you money. Slap him like he’s a Tswana man” says king Dingi Dingi while training the makeshift Shaka.

Comedian Tsitsi Chiumya, appears from nowhere covered in what seems like baby powder-portraying Queen Ntombazi’s son from the tv show, who has a disability and lived most of his life in a cave with a zombie. The character is known as Goloza on the tv show.

😂🤣😂🤣😂😂 they are not ready for this episode 🤞🏾 https://t.co/9uIuVraNez — Mpho Popps Modikoane (@MphoPopps) September 13, 2023

Things get real when Tsipa, who plays the character of Shaka appears and the podcasters revert to their respective Tswana and Pedi languages and real identities. “Honestly Mr Shaka, I’m also Tswana, this Zulu stuff,” says Mpho Popps as he runs off.

Love of acting

When the interview eventually commenced, Tsipa opened up about his background, upbringing and his love for acting.

“I think when it donned on me that it’s a career move, was in high school but since pre-primary school we used to do activity plays at church,” said Tsipa.

While in high school he featured in a play where he portrayed the villain, Apollyon. “ I killed it and I made it to the Zululand Observer, that’s a big paper in Empangeni where I’m from,” said a proud Tsipa.

He reminisced about watching E! at home and being inspired by what seasoned actor Will Smith said on the red carpet. “I heard Will Smith mentioning something about getting paid $20 million and I converted it into Rand and I said this is the one I’m going to do.”

