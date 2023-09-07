7de Laan now ‘has sufficient funds to resume production’

SABC and Danie Odendaal Productions will continue to engage to ensure a successful delivery of the show until its termination date scheduled at the end of December.

On Monday, Danie Odendaal Productions told 7de Laan staff operations had been suspended because the SABC had not paid for the production costs.

In response, the public broadcaster told The Citizen it had been in contact with Danie Odendaal Productions and both had agreed to continue production of the decades-old tv series.

“Both parties will continue to engage to ensure a successful delivery of the show until its termination date scheduled at the end of December.”

7de Laan production to resume on Thursday

The SABC did not share why it failed to pay the production house or when it was planning to make the payments. However, Danie Odendaal Productions confirmed, in a statement, production would resume today.

“After further engagement with the SABC regarding outstanding payments, Danie Odendaal Productions is pleased to announce, although the full amount owed has not yet been settled, there are now sufficient funds to resume production.

“We confirm production will recommence on Thursday. The cast and crew are committed to delivering the high-quality content our fans and viewers deserve.”

In a letter sent to the staff members earlier this week, the production said the SABC’s failure to make necessary payments on time had made it difficult to maintain the daily production requirements.

7de Laan comes to an end

In July this year, SABC 2 released a statement announcing 7de Laan would not be recommissioned for another season when Season 24 ends in December.

Head of Content for Video Entertainment at the SABC, Lala Tuku, said SABC was proud to have worked with Danie Odendaal Productions, while the show’s Executive Producer, Thandi Ramathesele, said: “We are filled with pride with the impact 7de Laan has had on our society. Addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively. Thank you for being part of this remarkable journey with us.”

