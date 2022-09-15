Funniest reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Whatsapp movie

Lethabo Malatsi

Tweeps had a field day after it was announced that Whatsapp will release its first ever film project starring professional basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The film project, Naija Odyssey, is a 12-minute short film and will follow Antetokounmpo, 27, as he reconciles his roots, birthplace and sense of belonging between cross-cultural worlds.

Giannis was born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent.

Odyssey – a Greek poem about Odysseus – resonates with the Milwaukee Bucks player’s life journey. Odysseus is a Greek hero who faced many obstacles on his way back home and Naija Odyssey will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 September.

Giannis struggled a lot while growing up. His parents found it difficult to provide for him and his four brothers – Thanasis, Kostas, Alex and Francis.

Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas are most popularly known for being the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league.

Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps react

Tweeps’ reactions were divided as others found the trailer inspiring and said they related to Antetokounmpo’s journey.

“As a Greek in the United Kingdom, this speaks to me on so many levels. In Greece I’m English and [in] England I’m Greek. I’m so excited for this and to see your journey,” one user said.

However, others were perplexed about how the instant messaging platform is now producing films.

“I tried pronouncing this guy’s name and I summoned a demon. Please help,” @ThePocketTaco2 tweeted.

“Whatsapp using its Asian and African market dominance to beat all other platforms,” one tweeted.

“Amy Poehler made a joke at the golden globes about this years ago saying something like ‘careful Netflix, pretty soon Snapchat will be up here accepting best drama’,” one joked.

Meanwhile, in August, Nigerian film director and writer, Akin Omotoso directed a biopic, Rise, which focused on the life story of Giannis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and former Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo.

WhatsApp will release its first ever film project – a 12-minute short film, titled ‘NAIJA ODYSSEY’, starring Giannis Antetokounmpo.



