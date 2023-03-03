‘Generations: The Legacy’ casts popular 7de Laan actor

Citizen Reporter

Generations: The Legacy announced on Friday that two new actors will be joining their cast.

Nicholas Nkuna, best known for his role as Fikani on popular Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan will play the role of Anathi Mpofu, a seductive bad boy and rogue journalist who will get the story no matter the costs.

Despite not really understanding or talking Afrikaans, Nkuna pulled off his role on the Afrikaans soapie successfully as his role luckily only required him to speak English.

The 34-year-old actor and singer told Sowetan Live that even though he found it challenging taking up his first role on an Afrikaans production, he decided to throw himself in completely and did his best to know and understand his script so that he could understand the concepts of the scenes.

On his new role as Anathi Mpofu on Generations: The Legacy, the actor said it has always been a dream of his to be a part of the show.

“Generations is one of those shows, when I grew up, it has always been like a dream of mine to be part of the show and what the show has done for South African television, for African television. I wanted to be part of that dream! It is actually not the first time that I screened for the show. This was the third time. It means in life, if you want something you’ve got to fight for it,” he said in a statement.

Casting director Russel Savadier said they found an actor in Nicholas who is able to dominate every scene he’s in.

“He has a wonderfully strong screen presence – and we felt he was the perfect fit for our new Hard Nosed Journalist,” Savadier said.

Rebaone Kgosimore also joining the cast

Rebaone Kgosimore will be taking on the role of playboy, lover, shrewd businessman, and scion of the mighty Moroka family as Paul Moroka Jnr.

Rebaone Kgosimore.

Picture: Supplied

On being cast, the actor said that he is over the moon and ecstatic.

“I have grown so much and I’ve only been part of the show for a month. I’m hoping viewers can enjoy the ups and downs, and twists and turns. Viewers can expect to see a Black man as they’ve never seen a Black man before!” he said.

Savadier said they were looking for a Tswana speaking actor, able to embody all the qualities of Paul Moroka Jnr.

“Rebaone Kgosimore has a natural charm and good looks and a strong physical resemblance to Mpho, who plays his father Kabisi Moroka. We feel he’s a great addition to our Generations Family,” he said.

The actors will make their first appearance on screen on 8 March.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers