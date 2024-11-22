‘I thought of Kiernan and how brave he was’ – Pearl Thusi on accepting Comedy Central Roast after first declining

Pearl Thusi says she was inspired by AKA's bravery in his 2019 Comedy Central Roast.

A phot of Pearl Thusi with AKA in 2019 during the Comedy Central Roast of the rapper. Thusi said she was inspired by AKA’s bravery to have her own roast in 2024. Picture: pearlthusi/Instagram

Media personality Peal Thusi said she was inspired by Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ bravery to do a Comedy Central Roast after she first declined to have her own roast.

Thusi said she initially declined because she wasn’t in a good space.

“I said ‘no’. I wasn’t in a good space when they called me but I was on a journey of healing, which is what I’m sharing on my reality show,” Thusi told The Citizen as she walked the red carpet to her roast.

ALSO READ: Former ‘Idols SA’ judge Randall Abrahams changes perceptions at Comedy Central’s Roast of Pearl Thusi

‘I made the right decision’

The 36-year-old said she is going through a serious self-healing and self-love journey hence some people aren’t finding her reality TV show entertaining.

“But as I thought about it and the fact that I’ve done it before [as a panellist] I thought of Kiernan and how brave he was,” averred Thusi.

The late AKA took centre stage on the Comedy Central Roast in 2019 when he took a barrage of jokes aimed at him from industry peers such as comedian Joey Rasdien, Davido and Thusi herself who was the Roast Master on that evening.

Five years down the line as Thusi was driving into Gold Reef City for her own roast, it was as though AKA’s spirit affirmed the decision of accepting to be roasted.

“It’s so crazy; when I arrived here his song started playing I knew… I was like ‘Okay, I made the right decision.’”

ALSO READ: How MasterChef SA finalist Bridget Mangwandi used her food biochemistry studies on the cooking show [VIDEO]

Celebs come out to play

How good a Comedy Central Roast is essentially determined by the person being roasted and the personalities they have as panellists.

Last night’s roast of media personality Thusi was representative of Thusi’s friendships and affiliations in the entertainment industry in the way in which a hoard of Mzansi’s A to D list celebrities attended the show.

There was a good mix of age, entertainment disciplines and gender on show. Young music artist Zee Nxumalo brought the Gen Z vibe, targeting the more senior citizens on the panel.

At times the jokes about Thusi seemed repetitive but the panellists tore at each other.

“I honestly think Pearl Thusi is gonna [sic] do amazing. She’s a natural roaster, like she roasts herself in a lot of things as well,” said AKA former girlfriend, Nadia Nakai before the show started.

“She’s gonna take it super light-hearted she’s not gonna take it seriously as much as people roast her on social media, the same way she takes it when it’s done there, is the same way she’s gonna take it tonight.”

ALSO READ: ‘It was sombre and heavy’ – Katleho Mabote on the ‘Youngins’ fire scene

‘It’s going to be a spicy one‘

“I’m super excited to see the Roast Master Somizi [Mhlongo], the woman of the hour Pearl Thusi, Farieda, oh there’s so many to choose from,” rap artist Gigi LaMayne told The Citizen while walking the red carpet.

“It’s going to be a spicy one.”

Roast panellist Farieda Metsileng looked laid back and ready to roast in her denim shorts and a nice blazer to give her casual look a smart touch.

“The inspiration for my outfit was to try something different. I don’t think anyone has ever seen me in this ensemble; so, I decided to give you something new, to expect for the next year because I’m not stepping out the same, it’s a new year,” shared the content creator come actress.

“I’m excited about the roast coming back this year because it’s my time and they called me this time,” quipped Metsileng.

“But other than that I’m excited to see everybody else who is on the panel because I’m not sure, it seems they’re not ready for this.”

Speaking about her outfit, LaMayne said, “I’ve put together a little bit of LSJ-inspired but a little bit of rock star too. As much as it’s super calm, there just had to be things that make a statement.”

NOW READ: Sho Madjozi on why she’s leaving the music business after announcing final album

The roast will broadcast on Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122) on 8 December 2024 at 21:00.