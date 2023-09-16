‘Have Faith’ season 5 to hit viewers with a rollercoaster of emotions

Don't miss the much-awaited fifth season of the 'Have Faith' reality TV show, set to debut on MTV (DStv Channel 130).

Prepare for an exciting ride of feelings as Season 5 of the popular reality TV series, Have Faith, is scheduled to premiere on October 2nd at 9:30 PM on MTV (DStv Channel 130).

After the remarkable achievements of Season 4, which included Faith Nketsi’s marriage and her husband’s legal challenges, the upcoming season assures viewers of more excitement, personal development, and motivation as the cast members explore their personal and career journeys.

Faith Nketsi on the evolution of ‘Have Faith’ season 5

Season 5 will provide viewers with a deep look into the lives of the cast members, offering a special peek into their workplaces and the obstacles they encounter.

The upcoming season’s goal is to motivate and inspire the audience by highlighting how determined the cast is to enhance their lives and chase their dreams.

“Through the evolution of Have Faith we hope to continue captivating audiences with our unfiltered portrayal of life’s highs and lows.

“Season 5 promises to be a compelling journey that delves even deeper into our personal and professional lives,” says Nketsi.

Balancing career, motherhood, and marriage

This season, all eyes are on Faith as she navigates the delicate balance between her successful career, the joyful challenges of motherhood, and the evolving dynamics of her marriage.

Viewers will have the opportunity to witness personal moments as Faith embraces her role as a devoted mother to her daughter, Sky.

From heartwarming milestones to the highly anticipated celebration of Sky’s first birthday, audiences will share in the genuine emotions and unbreakable connections that come with this transformative phase of Faith’s life.

The stories of the other cast members are equally captivating: Andzelo’s graduation and his new venture into the world of PR, Kim and Ma Lindy’s pursuit of new business opportunities, and Kabelo’s dedication to his fiancé and his quest for marital happiness will undoubtedly resonate with viewers once again.

An inspiring journey awaits for viewers

Have Faith Season 5 guarantees an intriguing mix of personal development, family interactions, and the unwavering strength of the human journey.

Viewers must be ready to be touched, motivated, and entertained as the cast members reveal their openness and determination on this remarkable path.

