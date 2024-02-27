‘Heartless’: Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela’s nanny opens up about how she got fired
Last year, Ratile claimed that her nanny left her for other job opportunities.
The recent revelations on Mommy Club have set tongues wagging on social media after former nanny, Barbara, came forward with claims of unfair dismissal.
Viewers have dragged Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela for allegedly firing Barbara and lying about it on the show’s reunion.
During the show’s reunion last year, Ratile said she had to let Barbara go because she had found a new opportunity.
“Barbara is no longer working for me because she got an opportunity that was much bigger, and I wish I could have her again. But I have a full house of two nannies, and if I could afford to keep her, I would take her in any day,” Ratile said.
However, in a recent episode, Barbara revealed a starkly different story, alleging she was fired without clear reasoning.
According to Barbara, the issue started when Ratile’s husband confronted her about a missing wallet.
“I told him I didn’t know where it was, and then he told me to sit down because he needed to talk to me. He said mommy [Ratile] was not happy. I am not doing my job the way I used to.
“They started picking up petty issues that I did not understand. I asked them why after I had been working for them for seven and a half years they were now saying I am not doing my job well,” she added.
Furthermore, Barbara claims that after they fired her, they failed to pay her as promised. She said she then took them to CCMA.
“I am so hurt. I was doing everything they asked wholeheartedly without complaining,” she said.
