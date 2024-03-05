‘So cringe’ − Viewers react to Ratile and her husband’s scene on ‘Mommy Club’

Ratile's husband made an appearance on the show this week.

The latest Mommy Club scene featuring Ratile and her husband has set tongues wagging on social media.

In the scene, Ratile is packing her clothes, preparing for her girls’ trip while chatting to her husband.

However, eagle-eyed viewers quickly took to social media to express their opinions, with many suggesting that Ratile’s husband looked uncomfortable and as if he did not want to be there.

“Ratile’s husband? That scene looked scripted. He couldn’t even hold her when she was sitting on his lap. No chemistry at all,” remarked one viewer on X.

Ratile and her man…🥲🫤 why are we watching this #TheMommyClub pic.twitter.com/PxKFFQfKRY — kmm (@kmm__27) March 4, 2024

Kodwa bakithi uRatile 😫 this guy can’t even hold her noma esezibeke kwilap yakhe 🥱 so cold 🥶 #Ratile#TheMommyClub pic.twitter.com/QhzuW32mVp — iNdlovukazi (@iNdlovukaaz) March 4, 2024

Last year, Ratile topped the trending topics on X after an Instagram influencer made shocking claims about an alleged affair with her husband.

“Does your wife know that filming depresses and bores you? [They are] forcing you… You’d rather be hoeing… Our child, I will take care [of] alone,” wrote the alleged mistress on Instagram stories.

Ratile’s husband released a statement at the time, denying the claims.

Ratile’s ( mommy club) husbands side chick is going off on instagram 😭😭 — Amke. (@amukelani_02) November 2, 2023

When asked about the alleged affair on the latest episode of the Mommy Club, Ratile said there is no child involved. “I wouldn’t know because I wasn’t part of the situation,” she said.

Ratile’s marriage woes

Several reports last week revealed that Ratile had opened a domestic violence case.

According to Zimoja, the incident occurred at her home and allegedly involved her husband and mother-in-law.

The publication said the reality TV star stated she was not in the right space to talk about her marriage’s private affairs.

Adding to the tumultuous situation, Ratile’s husband reportedly unfollowed her and removed her pictures from his Instagram page shortly after the case.

