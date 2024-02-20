TV

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

20 Feb 2024

11:23 am

‘Do not come in thinking that you know’ – Mrs Mops to new ‘Mommy Club’ members

The new season of 'Mommy Club' kicked off with a bang this week.

Mrs Mops

The Mommy Club Reality TV Star Mrs Mops. Image Instagram / @mpumimops

Showmax’s hit reality show, The Mommy Club, is back for a brand-new season with two additional members.

In this season, Mrs Mops promises to be more open and to stay out of unnecessary drama.

The fabulous mom said there have been significant changes in her life, and she is eager to share that with the viewers.

“A lot has been happening in my life and work, and so many things that are new with the kids. I think what is new this time is more depth. You will get to know Mrs Mops in more detail. I am going to be a little more open this season,” she said.

Mrs Mops said she is also looking forward to unveiling her latest venture, Nala Reign skincare.

“Another reason I wanted to come back was to show audiences a project I have been working on for many years: my new skincare line, Nala Reign.”

Mrs Mops’ advice for the new ladies

With the departure of Ms Manche, the new season welcomes two additional members, Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande.

Mrs Mops said her advice for them is to stay true to who they are.

“My advice for the new ladies is simple: just be yourself at all times. Do not come in thinking that you know; be open to learning and just have fun,” she said.

Mrs Mops, who says last season taught her never to get involved in other people’s drama, promises fun moments this season.

She said: “There’s growth among the ladies, and there are still going to be drama and fun moments.”

