Watch: The honeymoon phase is over for Naledi and Qhawe as things get real on ‘The Wife’

When Naledi and Qhawe’s relationship kicked off in the second season of The Wife, things were sweet as the couple enjoyed the honeymoon phase of their relationship. However, that phase was short-lived as things quickly got real when season two ended on a high note.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Kwenzo Ngcobo said Naledi and Qhawe’s love story is just beginning.

“When two lovers meet, it’s always an exciting and lovey-dovey situation, however, a few months later, challenges begin to emerge. That’s when the drama begins,” commented the fan-favourite.

The smash hit Showmax Original, The Wife, returns with its most explosive season yet on 10 November 2022, with three episodes dropping every Thursday until 2023.

The most viewed series on Showmax ever, The Wife won 2022 DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers’ Choice awards for Kwenzo (Rising Star) and Abdul Khoza (Best Actor).

The Wife was up for 10 awards at the 2022 SAFTAs, including Best Telenovela, with Bonko Khoza winning Best Actor and Abdul Khoza Best Supporting Actor.

To feed the building anticipation for the new season, Showmax dropped the teaser for the third and final season of The Wife, their multi-award-winning, record-breaking, Twitter-topping telenovela. Watch it below:

‘The Wife’ season three

Each season of the telenovela thus far has focused on one main couple. Season one was all about Mqhele (Bonko Khoza) and Hlomu (Mbalenhle Mavimbela).

Season two was all about Zandile (Khanyi Mbau) and Nkosana (Mondli Makhoba) and now, Naledi and Qhawe will take center stage in season three.

Dubbed the season’s “star-crossed lovers,” the new season of The Wife will pick up where last season left off, with Tswana doctor Naledi Montsho getting kidnapped by unknown forces.

Kwenzo calls this season “a story about two people fighting for love,” adding, “What Qhawe and Naledi have is beautiful. People will witness this couple facing numerous challenges and their world being rocked hard. There are many people who are in love but are in situations that make it difficult for them to love each other, and I believe this story will be very relatable to them. It’s really something beautiful.”

Kwenzo Ngcobo as Qhawe and Gaisang Noge as Naledi on ‘The Wife’ | Picture: Screenshot/ Twitter

“One thing about Qhawe and Naledi, they love each other,” says Gaisang, who hails from Vaal. “Their relationship is a journey but even in that journey they continue to love each other. Even through obstacles, they continue to be madly in love all the way.”

She says she hopes viewers will find the new season healing, “I don’t want people to be afraid of love,” she says.

“I hope this season brings fans joy and makes them excited to put themselves out there and to love again.”

After last season’s events, the Zulu brothers’ crimes have also now become front-page news.

Spoiler alert

The Zulu brothers may have finally met their match in their in-laws to be as the third season of The Wife expands beyond the Johannesburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West.

This expansion will also bring with it a handful of new cast members.

Veteran actor Sello Motloung takes the mantle as Naledi’s father, Kgosi while Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate will play Sefako, Qhawe’s rival for Naledi’s affection.

Lungelo Mpangase will star as Xoli, Sambulo’s love interest and Mo Setumo will play Tshidi, Naledi’s perfectly-cast older sister.

Despite most of the whispers about a casting shake-up that plagued the show in recent months, most of the show’s cast will return. The only casting shake-up for the upcoming season of The Wife is the casting shake-up that will see SAFTA winner Wiseman Mncube (Jama in eHostela) replace Bonko Khoza as Mqhele.

Lastly, producers promise that there will also be bigger roles this season for Sipho Ndlovu, Safta nominee Thulane Shange, and Swelihle Luthuli as Zulu brothers Sambulo, Mqoqi and Ntsika.

