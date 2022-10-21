‘uThando Nesthembu’ latest episode: ‘What if wife number five can’t bear children?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Viewers were left dumbfounded when they found out how much Thobile ‘MaKhumalo’ Khumalo has “sacrificed” for her polygamist husband Musa Mseleku’s quest for a fifth wife.

The audience of uThando Nesthembu are slowly getting tired of the conversation of the fifth wife.

It is clear that Mseleku’s attempt to convince his four wives, MaCele (Busisiwe Mseleku), MaYeni (Nokukhanya Mseleku), MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe (Mbali Mseleku) has been largely unsuccessful.

In the latest episode of uThando Nesthembu that aired on 1 Magic on Thursday evening, MaYeni and Mseleku were still resolving their issues during their heated conversation in which she felt disrespected by her husband.

ALSO READ: Uthando Nesthembu: Is MaYeni the next sister wife wanting out?

She made it clear that she will not attend a meeting in which the family will discuss a new wife again.

MaYeni said Mseleku can’t play with her emotions like he did when she was younger.

The businessman ended their conversation with a clear statement, “Can we please not bring up this issue again?”

What if wife number five can not bear children?

The episode proceeds to show Mseleku’s visit to see Mr Ngcamu and get advice, and direction on where his family should be going.

Mr Ngcamu is a friend of Mseleku but also gives him advice on polygamy.

Mseleku mentioned how frustrated he was that MaYeni and MaNgwabe were the most vocal against his wishes to get a new wife.

He also mentioned his first wife, MaCele was against the idea but was willing to compromise.

Mseleku challenged MaCele’s position, he said: “MaCele would have to sit me down, call all the men of the nation and question the whole family, as to what it is about her that seemed so foolish as to allow me to marry those other wives.”

Mr Ngcamu then said to Mseleku, “If wife number five can not bear the children that you want. Children are a blessing from God”.

Mseleku said whether she can bear children or not is not the problem, “it is about carrying the Mseleku legacy”. Previously he made it clear a new wife was to extend his family.

Mseleku admitted polygamy “is a bad thing”. He made an example of a man deciding to take more wives, even if the last wife hasn’t been in the family for a long time.

“There isn’t a right time to when to introduce a new wife,” he said.

His biggest concern is one of his wives leaving, saying it would leave a bad legacy for him and the clan of Mseleku.

MaKhumalo’s ‘sacrifices’

Mseleku said he is most opened to MaKhumalo during a visit to her homestead.

MaKhumalo has no issues with a new wife being introduced, she was shocked that Mseleku was still talking about this.

The polygamist expressed his concerns about if he should introduce her, and did it now, it would disrupt the family’s routine and some of the other wives would fight him.

MaKhumalo said the right way to do things is for Mseleku to give each new wife time to build their new home, sleep with him and spend time with him on rotation with the other wives.

She surprisingly revealed that in her journey, it took over a year for Mseleku to sleep at her house because she had given her days to MaNgwabe.

“As a family, sharing is not a problem.”

This was the most talked about comment for netizens, as they couldn’t believe MaKhumalo had “sacrificed” so much for Mseleku.

MaKhumalo added that her husband will get younger wives the older he gets because they will not be able to satisfy his needs at an older age.

Twitter reacts to the latest episode of ‘uThando Nesthembu’

MaKhumalo either understands Isthembu. She's overcompensating. She has another ndoda outside or she just doesn't care about anything but likes being married to Musa. She even has the eager to meet no5 and willing to give up her days just to accommodate no5 ????#UthandoNesthembu— Tšhegofatšo ???????????? (@MaabuleM) October 20, 2022

Mayeni choosing herself she choosing her mental health over everything ????#Uthandonesthembu— ncgweleL (@ncgwele) October 20, 2022

Sometimes I feel like they are using this No5 issue to distract us so that they don't have to let us know what's really happening in their lives…. #Uthandonesthembu— ???? (@premium_xh) October 20, 2022

A whole year without sleeping with your husband, so he can bond with the new woman in his life….no maan! Musa is taking advantage of Makhumalo's infertility problem. #Uthandonesthembu— Dzivhu✨️ (@Dzivhu_ZA) October 20, 2022

Thobile is the definition of this quote, “…grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” ????????????????#uthandonesthembu— Mpume (@MpumeGumbi95) October 20, 2022

READ NEXT: ‘uThando Nesthembu’ star MaKhumalo’s impressive new wheels