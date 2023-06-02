‘Skeem Saam’ actress Lethabo Mekoa crowned Miss Teen RGP 2023

By Lineo Lesemane

Actress Lethabo Mekoa has officially been crowned Miss Teen RGP (Regional Gauteng Province) 2023. The proud beauty queen took to her social media platforms to share the news.

Lethabo said she had an emotional journey and thanked everyone who voted for her. She also penned a special message to her friends, family, director, and modelling couch.

“It wasn’t easy, but we made it! God really can and will! Thank you for having my back and believing in me! I always make you guys proud, and I’ll keep on doing that! I pray that God enlarges your blessings and heart’s desires ❤️I love you guys so much❤️,” she wrote.

Giving back

The model said before she was crowned, she promised to support the underprivileged and the elderly.

“It is youth month shortly after I am crowned, so I want to inspire the young people by reminding them that opportunities are available to them and that they should not second-guess anything they believe. As young people, we have 30 days to occupy this month.”

Lethabo also shared that she enjoys volunteering at orphanages, nursing homes, and communities where she works to encourage young people to pursue their goals.

She added: “To care for those who once cared for us is such an honour. To put it in another way, I’d like to start a programme that helps people who want to pursue their dream specifically (acting and modelling) because many communities I’m aware of lack access to such opportunities”.

Lethabo Mekoa on joining Skeem Saam

Lethabo joined Skeem Saam last year to play the character of Ntswaki, an outgoing girl who lives in the moment.

She said what she likes the most about Ntswaki is that she does what she wants to do on her own time.

“Ntswaki never listens to what anyone says. She does what she feels is good for her and she goes after what she wants. Mostly bad stuff, but if that’s what she wants, she will go for it anyway.

“What I have experienced portraying my character is that Me and Ntswaki are almost the same, so it wasn’t that hard portraying Ntswaki. So expect the unexpected,” she said, introducing her character in a clip shared by the soapie.

