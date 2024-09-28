Thinking of auditioning for ‘Big Brother Mzansi’? Here are insider tips from ex-housemates

The auditions for Big Brother Mzansi's new season are officially open.

The search for the next standout housemate has begun as Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) prepares to deliver another explosive season.

Hopefuls can now seize the opportunity to join the ranks of past winners like McJunior, Mandla Hlatshwayo, Ferdinand Rabie, and Mpho Wabadimo.

Mzansi Magic officially opened auditions on Wednesday, 25th September.

But what does it take to stand out in such a competitive environment?

Three former housemates—Sinaye, Makhekhe, and Yolanda shared their insights with The Citizen.

ALSO READ: ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Themba Broly on new music, eyeball tattoos, and more

Audition tips from Sinaye, Makhekhe, and Yolanda

Speaking to The Citizen about his experience, Makhekhe advised, “The best thing you can do is be yourself. Show who you truly are and avoid pretending to be someone else.

“There’s no particular strategy to getting into the house, at least not one that guarantees success. My approach was simple: I wanted to show South Africa and the rest of the continent who I am and what I’m capable of.”

Sinaye emphasised the importance of having a clear goal.

“Know why you’re there. Have a plan for how you’ll use the platform once you get it. Most importantly, be yourself, give it your all from day one, and have fun. This opportunity only comes once in a lifetime.”

Yolanda urges future participants to embrace their uniqueness.

“Remember, there’s only one you, and that’s your superpower. Big Brother is a huge platform, so focus on showcasing your talents and maintain a winning mindset.”

Yolanda also mentioned that she will be releasing a detailed episode on her YouTube channel, Loud Wednesdays with Yolanda, on 9th October, where she will share more in-depth audition tips.

Prospective housemates are required to submit a two-minute audition video explaining why they would be an essential addition to the house.

Those interested can head to the official website www.mzansimagic.tv/bigbrother to upload their videos and begin the journey towards potential stardom and a life-changing cash prize.

Memorable moments in the Big Brother house

Speaking about what he enjoyed the most in the Big Brother house, Sinaye said: “I enjoyed all the free stuff we got, especially the wager tasks.”

Yolanda, despite never winning a single game, also enjoyed the tasks.

“I absolutely loved the tasks and games. And of course, the free food—who could resist that? Oh, and the Diary Room was the best! I had so much fun there!”

Makhekhe said he valued the lessons learned during the tasks. “The challenges taught me a lot about teamwork and personal growth. And of course, I miss the perks—free rent and food!”

NOW READ: ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ actor Maggie Smith dies aged 89