‘I was super nervous and scared to mess up’: Nasty C on his debut on news channel as a guest host

Nasty C has worked as a teller at a leading retailer, had a stint at a panel beater and has also experimented in other blue-collar careers.

In take-a-girl-to-work style, South African rapper Nasty C has been experiencing what it’s like to do regular day-to-day jobs.

“The idea behind the series was to experience normal people’s version of working hard. I thought of the idea as a part of a campaign that I was supposed to do for my song, Soft, but after a couple of episodes, I fell in love with the whole thing and decided to continue,” Nasty C said.

In recent months, Nasty C has worked as a teller at one of the country’s leading retailers, had a stint at a panelbeater and experimented in other blue-collar careers.

On Monday, following displays of his love for walking in other people’s shoes, Nasty C received an invite to host e.tv’s Dan Corder show as a guest host.

“I chose Nasty C because he’s been doing these fun experiments with doing different kinds of jobs,” Corder said.

“That’s where the idea came from. What if he hosted a TV show, what if he hosted my kind of TV show.”

“With the Dan Corder show, it was kind of the same thing… I got to step into his shoes a little bit and see what it’s like being a TV host,” said Nasty C.

“None of these jobs that people do are easy. I gained so much and learnt a lot from doing these different jobs.”

Nasty C the broadcaster

Real name David Ngcobo, Nasty C, who often interacts with his fans on social media, said co-hosting Corder’s show was quite nerve-wracking.

“I was super nervous and scared to mess up and slow everyone down. You don’t want to be the guy that is the reason why they’re doing so many takes and slowing things down. It’s a lot of pressure when it comes to stuff like this,” the 28 year-old said.

Nerves might have had him in a chokehold, but it didn’t show on screen as the Juice Back rapper handled it with the standard bravado of a rap artist.

“It was a real pleasure writing jokes for him and writing a script for him. He was so cool and up for everything we tried,” said Corder on Nasty C’s appearance.

“It went really well. Now we’re thinking who else we can get on,” said Corder.

“Imagine getting like Eben Etzebeth, who is known as this absolute warrior, enforcer striking terror into the hearts of anybody who watches or plays rugby, telling jokes about the news. It could be brilliant.”

Nasty C isn’t sure about whether he would take a career in broadcasting after his appearance on the political satire show.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I’m leaning more towards the no side, but I do enjoy streaming, and I enjoy making content, so maybe if it was a setting where I felt super comfortable and I was part of a team with the homies where I wasn’t afraid to talk sh*t or talk for hours on end… maybe…”

For Corder it was fun to have someone like Nasty C on the show who isn’t known for speaking about the day’s breaking news.

“It’s nice to push the boundaries with a potential guest like this when this isn’t their main thing or something they’re used to doing.”

The Corder Report was recently licensed for distribution by eNCA, a first for South African television.

