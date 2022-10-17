Idols SA top 5 announced after 13 million votes 

Kaunda Selisho

The most recent episode of Idols SA has set a season 18 voting record with nearly 14 million votes cast this week. The votes were cast to determine the Idols SA top five who performed two songs each, to a full house at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena.

Making it to the top five are Mpilo, Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner, and Zee.

“Sadly, it’s the end of the Idols SA journey for Noxolo. Over 52 million votes have been cast by viewers so far this season,” said Idols SA in a statement.

Voters did Noxolo dirty. Noxolo deserved top 5 more than Ty Loner yoh #IdolsSA — Biggies Problem ???????????? (@madam_kay_hun) October 16, 2022

First, the top five paid tribute to legendary hitmaker Babyface by singing songs he has produced before they took on local chart toppers.

Top five performances

Zee was first in line, singing Toni Braxton’s Breathe Again and the judges were greatly impressed by her performance with Somizi Mhlongo saying: “There was something about that performance that said I’m content”.

For her second song, she tackled Kabza De Small, Ami Faku and DJ Maphorisa’s Abalele.

Her performance was followed by Ty Loner, who took on Boyz II Men’s The Colour of Love, to mostly positive feedback from the judges.

Our top 5 this week.

5. Ty Loner. He is horrible, he must go home.

4. Nozi. It wasn't her week.

3. Zee. She's growing and improving every week.

2. Mpilo. Closed the show so well, I wish she should have danced.

1. Thapelo. His the man he thinks he is. ????????????#IdolsSA— Nolu Kaulela ???? (@Kaulela_Nolu) October 16, 2022

“Thank you for not forgetting the strength of engaging with the audience and having fun with the song,” remarked ​​Thembi Seete.

Ty later took on Mgani by A-Reece, with Somizi saying: “It was fun, casual, easy and entertaining. You were in your zone”.

Ty Loner gave an average performance again this week. Somizi came with the truth as always. #idolssa pic.twitter.com/EisApol9mz— Tshepo Thage – TT (@tshepothage89tt) October 16, 2022

The third topfive performer of the night was Thapelo, with End of the Road by Boyz II Men and the judges loved it, with JR saying: “It sounded like the Gladys Knight rendition that everyone loves. Thapelo, you’re a star”.

His local song selection was Jabu Khanyile’s Sponky Ponky which Idols SA judge Thembi Seete dubbed “another beautiful performance” before adding; “I love your song choices – you know that you’re gonna have a good time”.

Thapelo's fan lest drop a likes for him❤️????????????????#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/VDPERGC0gg— Sibadela mmapaseka (@sibhadhela) October 16, 2022

Can we announce the winner already coz wow ????????????????????????????!!!! Let's show him the love that he deserves guys!!!!!!!!!.. Thapelo to the top!!!!! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/zkqlckFZSS— I'M N KAY CEE (@CeeNkuna) October 16, 2022

Nozi took on Never Gonna Let You Go by Faith Evans, to a muted response from the judges.

“One thing we cannot take away from you is your star quality. You’re the full package… This was not your greatest, but it was good enough to take you somewhere,” Somizi told Nozi.

Similar to Zee, Nozi’ chose a Kabza De Small, Ami Faku and DJ Maphorisa collaboration but sang Asibe Happy instead of Abalele.

The final performer of the night was Mpilo, who took on Toni Braxton’s Another Sad Love Song – a performance that Thembi thought was “beautiful” but added that it gave her the sense that Mpilo felt she didn’t believe she deserve to be in the top five.

Mpilo redeemed herself with her performance of Master KG’s Wanitwa Mos and Nkosazana Daughter’s Dali Nguwe.

Mpilo!! I can't help but get goosebumps when Mpilwenhle sings. Her voice is so soothing & velvety ???? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/bB7v9Et4Bd— ????Nolali???? (@Amza_5) October 16, 2022

“What a way to end the show! Do you see what happens when you entertain [the audience] and when you’re engaged? I love you,” remarked Somizi.

I don't want Mpilo to win, she must find a good record label that will set her for life. She's a superstar. #IdolsSA— Siem❤ (@Cymntaba) October 16, 2022

“With just four shows left before we crown the season 18 Idols SA winner, and with the contestants soon set to record their solo singles produced by Kalawa Jazmee, our hottest season yet keeps bringing the heat – and the hits!” concluded Idols SA.

Tickets to be in the audience for the Idols SA live shows are now on sale on Computicket at R20 per ticket and R40 for a golden ticket. Performances will take place at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena.

