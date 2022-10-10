Idols SA’s top six bring out the joy

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Idols South Africa (SA) is coming closer to crowning their 18th winner as the top six were announced.

On Sunday, the top seven performed songs that brought out a “joyous” celebration. The top seven first started with their renditions of a “lifesong” of their choosing, and afterwards when the top six were announced, they had a chance to sing a beautiful duet with MTN Joyous Celebration of one of their tracks.

One of the favourites Thapelo sang Whitney Houston’s I look to You. Noxolo sang Simi’s current hit We Were Here.

Mpilwenhle sang one of Micheal Jackson’s classics, Man in the Mirror.

Considered the fan favourite of season 18, Nozi, sang Jennifer Hudson’s One Night Only, with judge Somizi Mhlongo telling her she may have this competition in the bag.

A clear indication she loves Hudson, Nozi had a special shoutout from Hudson who praised her performance Giving Myself earlier in the season.

Next up was Kabelo who performed Chris Brown’s With You. Zee’s rendition of Christina Aguilera’s early 2000’s smash hit Hurt was up next.

Micheal Jackson’s songs are popular amongst aspiring singers as Ty Loner did a cover of Rock With You.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives of Cape Town: Fans slam reunion host for taking sides

With the top eight singing their first songs, the standouts included Noxolo, Zee, as Idols SA judge Bogopa commented that Zee “is becoming the singer she wants to be.”

Host Proverb announced that Kabelo didn’t make the cut into the top six.

If you are still wondering why Idols SA hasn’t dipped in interest, the top six duets with Joyus Celebrations performances were praised for its production, sound quality and emotiveness of the music, which had the audience in tears.

With Mpilwenhle having one of the best performances of the night with her duet of Ndinzel’Uncedo Hymn 377 and Thapelo’s Hallelujah Nkate ko. Nozi’s second performance ‘Wenzile’ was also praised by the judges.

#idolsSA No back up artist just her singing the song and killing it

Nozi deserves a record deal ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/kIHojU5uXb— ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) October 9, 2022

#IdolsSA This guy is a serious dark horse ???? he can win this show. He is pacing himself.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eaK9nnvAtO— Ncebakazi Leona Nompula (@LeonaNcebsie) October 9, 2022

#IdolsSA so far my Zee did the pots im glad she keeps coming strong! pic.twitter.com/kb8qGybfSU— TheBrownSkinBoyWithAChineseSurname (@Donald_leng) October 9, 2022